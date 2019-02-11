Ardagh targets customer satisfaction with ISO achievements

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, a global leader in metal and glass packaging solutions for some of the world's leading brands, is proud to announce that its beverage can manufacturing plants in Fairfield, Calif., and Fremont, Ohio, and its food can manufacturing plant in Reno, Nev., have achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001:2015 certification.

ISO 14001:2015 is the most updated version of its kind and focuses on environmental management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns business strategies and environmental objectives. The detailed certification process provides the framework to help organizations minimize their environmental impact, reduce its carbon footprint, better comply with applicable laws and regulations, and stay on a course of continuous improvement.

"This certification illustrates our company's commitment to setting new standards of excellence across quality, sustainability and customer satisfaction," said Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal – North America. "This accomplishment is indicative of our commitment to providing customers the best in packaging solutions at the highest quality, complete with a strong sustainability position that in turn supports customer's environmental objectives."

Ardagh's ISO 14001:2015 certifications support an already-strong quality and environmental position inherent in the product the company makes at the Fairfield, Fremont and Reno facilities. Metal beverage and food cans are recycled at the highest rate of any other package option. Cans also deliver optimum filling as well as distribution and retail display economics.

The company says it has plans for additional Metal – North America plants to become ISO 14001 certified and is currently engaged in the process across numerous locations.

