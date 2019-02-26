Ardagh leads local beverage can recycling effort

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, a leading beverage can manufacturer, is making the connection between environmental friendliness and charity.

The company once again led a can recycling campaign throughout the Chicago area securing more than 4,200 pounds of cans in 2018 to be recycled with proceeds donated to charity.

Ardagh has led this annual effort for more than 15 years, mobilizing its 300 employees across three locations (North American headquarters office, a manufacturing plant and technical center) to collect cans throughout the year and bring them to their respective locations to be recycled. The company teams with United Scrap, which buys and recycles the cans, and Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI), which applies proceeds from the recycled cans to keep families with hospitalized children together.

Ardagh Metal – North America CEO Claude Marbach says the effort is indicative of the company setting a positive example in the local community, while showing how cans are the perfect example of sustainability. "Cans can be recycled infinitely, meaning they can be recycled forever without any loss in quality," he says. "This annual campaign articulates messages like this and makes the connection between the product we make, environmental-friendliness and supporting the local community."

In fact, recycled cans can be back on retail shelves in their original form in as little as 60 days. Overall, 75% of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today. And, in addition to these strong environmental characteristics, beverage brands benefit from the package's filling, distribution and retail display economics as no space is wasted due to can's stacking abilities.

This year's campaign proceeds were once again donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI) which exists for families to stay together during a child's health crisis. "We rely on our community for their support in helping families stay together while a child is receiving critical medical treatment," says Holly Buckendahl, Chief Executive Officer, RMHC-CNI. "We are incredibly grateful for Ardagh's commitment which enables us to provide a comfortable place for families to rest, enjoy a warm, home-cooked meal and embrace a community of support, just steps from the hospital."

About Ardagh

Ardagh Group is a global leader in glass and metal packaging solutions, producing packaging for most of the world's leading food, beverage and consumer care brands. We operate 108 facilities in 22 countries, employ more than 23,000 people and have global sales of approximately $8.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.ardaghgroup.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana exists so families can get better together. Each night, we keep 153 families close to the care and resources they need through five area Ronald McDonald Houses® and three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®. Enabling families to stay close to their hospitalized child supports the health and well-being of the child and saves families more than $10 million in hotel and food costs each year. We are located near Advocate Children's Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Edward Hospital in Naperville and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. The Charity also operates the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® program, providing medical care to children in underserved areas. RMHC-CNI is an independent not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is an approved BBB Accredited Business and recipient of Guidestar's Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit ronaldhousechicago.org.

Contact: Jennifer Cumbee

773-399-3035

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-leads-local-beverage-can-recycling-effort-300802200.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group