Ardagh Group Unveils Two New American-Made 375ml Belgian Beer Bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a division of Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) and a leading producer of glass containers for the food and beverage industries in the United States, today announced the debut of two 375ml Belgian beer bottles.

The classy, new 375ml Belgian Crown and 375ml Belgian Cork bottles are now available for purchase on Ardagh Group's BOBTM for beer site (Beer.BuyOurBottles.com).

"Ardagh Group is proud to offer craft brewers the unique 375ml bottle design for packaging their craft beer," said Alex Robertson, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "This classy bottle design will truly stand out on store shelves, offering brewers the brand differentiation they desire."

In a world of thousands of craft beer options, package design means everything.

According to Nielsen's Craft Beer Category Design Audit, 70% of American craft beer consumers make their purchase decisions at the store shelf, rather than in advance. And, 66% of consumers say that a beer's package/label is "very" or "extremely" important for getting them to notice it.

The two new Belgian bottles were developed by Ardagh Group as the result of a bottle design contest conducted at the 2017 Craft Brewers Conference.

The new 375ml Belgian Crown and 375ml Belgian Cork complement Ardagh Group's existing 750ml Belgian Crown and 750ml Belgian Cork.

The BOB site portfolio now includes 12 unique beer bottles, all manufactured in the U.S. out of amber and flint glass that are 100 percent and endlessly recyclable.

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft beer market with capabilities and resources to grow with craft brewers every stage of the way. For brewers interested in purchasing bottles by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles by the truckload, brewers can contact Ardagh Group directly at 636.299.5495 or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh Group has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S., and is one of the leading glass suppliers to the U.S. beer market.

For more information about Ardagh Group's glass packaging, go to www.ardaghgroup.com/glass.

