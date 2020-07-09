Ardagh Group supplies Arterra Wines Canada with lightweight bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group , today announced its supplying A rterra Wines Canada, Inc. (Arterra) with a new, lightweight 1.5L Bordeaux Stelvin® wine bottle.

The 1.5L Bordeaux Stelvin wine bottle, designed and manufactured by Ardagh, has an overall weight reduction of 20 percent (5.50 ounces) from its original design. Designed in high-quality glass, the new, lightweight bottle delivers great shelf appeal in a premium, sustainable package.

"Arterra is very proud of its supply relationship with Ardagh Group and the delivery of the latest lightweight bottle initiative," said Emilio Russo V.P. Procurement at Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. "We remain committed to delighting our customers and consumers with this sustainable packaging format."

In addition to the redesigned 1.5L Bordeaux Stelvin bottle, Ardagh Group currently offers a collection of (12) 750ml bottles and one (1) 1L bottle that are compliant with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario's (LCBO) standards. These bottles are developed and designed to maintain high quality and enhance consumer appeal, while lessening the overall environmental impact by requiring less energy demand, transportation impact and CO 2 emissions.

"As the largest producer of glass wine bottles made 100% in North America, Ardagh takes pride in working closely with customers like Arterra to deliver the highest standards in sustainable packaging options," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "The 1.5L Bordeaux Stelvin bottle is manufactured across the U.S., making it available for regional shipment to North American wineries from coast to coast."

Ardagh is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. For wine bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, customers can contact Ardagh directly at 707-200-9350 (West) or 317-558-1585 (Central/East) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com .

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative, 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in North America and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., including the new 1.5L Bordeaux Stelvin, visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2020 .

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. has more than 140 years' experience in the Canadian Wine Industry. We are Canada's leading producer and marketer of award winning, globally recognized Canadian and Imported wines. We operate 12 commercial and estate wineries across Canada with over 1,700 acres of premium vineyards.

