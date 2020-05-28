Ardagh Group supplies American-made wine bottles to Wollersheim Winery

INDIANAPOLIS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group , is supplying Wollersheim Winery with wine bottles designed and manufactured in the U.S.

Ardagh's premium, contemporary wine bottles for Wollersheim Winery signify the brand's reputation for quality and sustainability. Preserving the environment is a priority at Wollersheim and packaging wine in glass and recycling the bottles are one of its many environmentally-friendly practices at the winery.

Glass bottles are 100 percent and endlessly recyclable, and they can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf in as little as 30 days. Glass wine bottles preserve the true taste of the product and deliver great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.

"Wollersheim Winery enjoys working with Ardagh, and we trust them with our business," said winemaker Philippe Coquard. "We are proud to support U.S. manufacturing jobs by purchasing glass bottles made in the U.S. to showcase our wine in high-quality, sustainable glass packaging."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

"As the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market, Ardagh is proud to supply bottles to Wollersheim Winery, a leader in the Midwest wine industry," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass division. "Ardagh's glass packaging meets our customers' and end consumers' environmental requirements while contributing to a closed-loop, sustainable supply chain."

Ardagh is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. For wine bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, customers can contact Ardagh directly at 707-200-9350 (West) or 317-558-1585 (Central/East) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com .

To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, including those used by Wollersheim Winery, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2020 .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Wollersheim Winery is a family-owned winery producing a variety of national award-winning wines, including its famous Prairie Fumé, at its historic site near Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Wollersheim produces 20 different Wollersheim wines as well as another 15 wines for its sister Cedar Creek Winery in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Wollersheim Winery and its adjoining distillery welcome many visitors each year and have recently added a Bistro onsite.

