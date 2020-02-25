Ardagh Group partners with Copper Cane Wines & Provisions to supply locally made wine bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market, announced a long-term supply agreement with Copper Cane Wines & Provisions to manufacture all of its 750ml wine bottles in the U.S., beginning with its 2019 Vintage Series.

The partnership connects Napa Valley's Copper Cane Wines & Provisions with Ardagh's Madera, Calif., glass manufacturing facility, helping to keep the winery's promise to stay local and sustainable by reducing its environmental footprint.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ardagh Group on our wine bottles," said Joseph Wagner, Owner of Copper Cane Wines & Provisions. "As a fifth-generation winemaker born and raised in Napa, I take pride in the land that I come from and buying our glass bottles from a domestic package supplier is important to me. At Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, we are always striving to be more sustainable in the supply chain and we look forward to continuing that mission with Ardagh glass bottles."

As a provider of infinitely recyclable glass packaging, Ardagh is passionate about working with brands like Copper Cane Wines & Provisions to meet their sustainability goals.

"Copper Cane Wines & Provisions is known for its high quality and craftsmanship, and Ardagh takes great pride in this new partnership," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "Ardagh is passionate about working with Copper Cane Wines & Provisions to meet their sustainability initiatives by supporting the American economy with environmentally-friendly glass bottles that are made in the U.S.A."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

Ardagh is dedicated to the wine market with capabilities and resources to grow with wineries every step of the way. For wine bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, customers can contact Ardagh directly at 707-200-9350 (West) or 317-558-1585 (Central/East) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com .

To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, along with the new bottle being used by Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2020 .

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Founded in 2014, Copper Cane Wines & Provisions has redefined the modern winery with their unique approach to the winemaking process. When grapevine canes begin to lignify, or turn to winter hardy wood, they take on a copper hue. This color shift signals that the green character and harsh tannins have been purged from the vine (and therefore the resulting wine). Only then are the grapes ready for harvest. For Copper Cane's founder, Joseph Wagner, this patience is essential. While most growers pick their grapes as sugar content hits a certain mark, Wagner waits for physiological maturity to ensure consistency year to year. The result is a wine full of rich, ripe fruit flavors—a style Wagner and his family have always loved. Representative brands include Elouan, Belle Glos, Napa Valley Quilt, and Böen. For more information, visit www.coppercane.com.

