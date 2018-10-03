Ardagh Group Introduces 500ml Celebration Beer Bottle for Craft Brewers

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a division of Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) and a leading manufacturer of glass containers for the food and beverage industries in the United States, today announced the debut of its 500ml Celebration beer bottle.

The American-made 500ml Celebration bottle has the versatility of using either a crown/pry-off or a cork closure and is made of high-quality, amber glass that is 100 percent and endlessly recyclable. The classy, sleek bottle is available for purchase on Ardagh Group's BOB™ for beer site (Beer.BuyOurBottles.com), or by contacting Ardagh Group directly.

The new, increasingly popular 500ml format provides a single serving size to beer consumers at a lower price point.

Alex Robertson, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division, says that the rising popularity of sour beers and barrel-aged beers are driving the demand for the 500ml Celebration bottle. "Breweries are packaging limited-edition, single serving craft beer styles in 500ml bottles because they deliver great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package."

For brewers, of equal importance to the premium package is the glass bottle's sustainability. Since glass bottles are made of all-natural ingredients, and are 100 percent recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without loss in quality or purity, choosing glass packaging supports a brand's sustainability message.

"Glass bottles not only express to consumers that they are purchasing a premium product, its inherent sustainability – from its raw materials to its recyclability – is yet another reason why glass bottles are the preferred choice for craft brewers wanting to build their brand and stay true to their sustainability promise," said Robertson.

The BOB site portfolio now includes 12 unique beer bottles, all manufactured in the U.S.

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft beer market with capabilities and resources to grow with craft brewers every stage of the way. For brewers interested in purchasing bottles by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles by the truckload, brewers can contact Ardagh Group directly at 636.299.5495 or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh Group has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S., and is one of the leading glass suppliers to the U.S. beer market.

For more information about Ardagh Group's glass packaging, go to www.ardaghgroup.com/glass.

Ardagh Group is a global leader in glass and metal packaging solutions, producing packaging for most of the world's leading food, beverage and consumer brands. We operate more than 100 facilities in 22 countries, employ approximately 23,000 people and have global sales of approximately $8.6 billion. www.ardaghgroup.com

