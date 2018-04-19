Ardagh Group Collaborates with Yazoo Brewing to Design Beer Bottle for CBC

INDIANAPOLIS, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Nashville's craft beer pioneers, Linus Hall, Founder/Owner of Yazoo Brewing collaborated with Ardagh Group to design a commemorative beer bottle that will premiere during the 2018 Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) in Nashville.

The 12oz Heritage bottle, designed and manufactured by Ardagh Group, features the Yazoo logo on the neck, along with the words 'Ardagh Glass' in the shoulder to display the brewery's emphasis and commitment to glass packaging. Once tipped back for a drink, the CBC 2018 decoration is shown on the bottom of the bottle.

Of equal importance to the appeal of the bottle's branded design is the glass bottle's status as a 100% infinitely recyclable package, something of importance to Yazoo Brewing.

"We've been bottling since 2005, and it's the package we know and trust," said Linus Hall, Founder/Owner of Yazoo Brewing. "With so much care going into brewing a great beer, we feel that glass gives us the best chance to get that beer to our customers with low dissolved oxygen pickup."

The CBC bottle will house Yazoo Brewing's core beer brands, including Pale Ale, Dos Perros, Hefeweizen, Sly Rye Porter, Hop Perfect IPA, Gerst, Pilsner, HOPRY Double IPA and Sue, available in six-pack bottles.

The bottle will be released in all major Nashville retailers in time for the Craft Brewers Conference beginning April 30. During CBC, the bottle will also be available in all the bars on Broadway in Nashville.

"Ardagh Group enjoys collaborating with brands to create glass packaging that showcases and protects the integrity of our customers' products," said Alex Robertson, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "Working closely with Yazoo Brewing, we were able to develop the unique, branded bottle that was designed to run efficiently on both manufacturing and filling lines."

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft beer market with capabilities and resources to grow with craft brewers every stage of the way. For brewers interested in purchasing bottles by the pallet, the BOB platform offers convenient online ordering, and payment via credit card or PayPal. For bottles by the truckload, brewers can contact Ardagh Group directly at 636.299.5495 or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com.

Ardagh Group will showcase its craft beer packaging solutions in booth #1244 at the upcoming CBC at Music City Center in Nashville from May 1-3, 2018.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh Group has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S., and is one of the leading glass suppliers to the U.S. beer market. To learn more about Ardagh Group's glass packaging, go to www.ardaghgroup.com/glass.

