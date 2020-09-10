Ardagh Group and Heaven Hill Brands collaborate to launch premium spirits bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. spirits market, announced a long-term supply agreement with Heaven Hill Brands , the largest independent, family-owned and operated distilled spirits supplier, to manufacture the majority of its premium spirits bottles in the U.S.

Distinctive glass packaging is an essential element of Heaven Hill Brands' iconic spirits portfolio, such as Evan Williams Bourbon, Elijah Craig Bourbon, Deep Eddy Vodka, Burnett's Vodka and Admiral Nelson's Rum. Heaven Hill Brands worked alongside Ardagh to manufacture customized, premium spirits bottles with unique embossing and textures, ranging in size from 375ml to 1.75 L.

"Heaven Hill's diverse family of brands are built upon legacy and an enduring commitment to quality to become iconic names within the industry," said Max L. Shapira, Heaven Hill Brands President. "Through key partners who value innovation, we are able to nurture and develop storied brands for generations to come."

Glass spirits bottles preserve the true taste of the product, are 100 percent and endlessly recyclable, and can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf in as little as 30 days.

Heaven Hill Brands utilized Ardagh's Vision4GlassSM approach to collaborate directly with the product design team, as well as Ardagh's Development Machine , a highly flexible glass forming system capable of quick changes, to provide speed to market for its custom bottle designs.

"As a leader in glass packaging, Ardagh is proud to work alongside Heaven Hill Brands, America's largest independent family-owned and operated producer and marketer of distilled spirits," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "Ardagh continues to focus on innovations in complex spirits bottle shapes, as well as new design techniques and manufacturing capabilities, to support Heaven Hill's unique, distinguished brands."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a selection of premium spirits bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes. To view Ardagh's spirits bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/spirits.

Ardagh is dedicated to the spirits market with capabilities and resources to grow with distilleries every step of the way. For spirits bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, customers can contact Ardagh directly at 317-558-1585 or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Founded in 1935, Bardstown, KY -based Heaven Hill Brands (www.heavenhill.com) is the nation's largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer and marketer and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon. Heaven Hill's diversified portfolio of brands includes Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Larceny, and Henry McKenna Bourbons; Rittenhouse Rye Whisky; Deep Eddy and Burnett's Vodkas; Admiral Nelson's and Blackheart Rums; Black Velvet Canadian Whisky; Lunazul Tequila; The Christian Brothers Brandies; HPNOTIQ Liqueur; Carolans Irish Cream Liqueur; PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur; Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur.

