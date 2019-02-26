Arctic Buzz Adult Ice Cream of Maryland Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Buzz Ice Cream (Arctic Buzz) with headquarters outside of Baltimore, Maryland is proud to announce a strategic multi-year partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A minor league baseball affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Arctic Buzz's revolutionary line of adult ice cream products will be available at all Frisco RoughRider home games and special events, starting Friday, March 1st at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

"We are always looking for ways to provide our fans an unforgettable experience when they come to Dr Pepper Ballpark, and having Arctic Buzz as a new dessert option is sure to do just that," stated Andy Milovich, President and GM of the Frisco RoughRiders. "The tandem of RoughRiders baseball on a warm Texas evening and a cool cup of Arctic Buzz is hard to top, and I believe this will create quite a 'buzz' among our amazing fans."

"Arctic Buzz couldn't ask for better partners than the Frisco RoughRiders and Dr Pepper Ballpark to begin our full product launch into the Texas market," stated Arctic Buzz Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Pilarczyk. "Combining the fun and innovative marketing the RoughRiders are known for with a truly new and pioneering adult dessert like Arctic Buzz is a partnership that will ultimately benefit and thrill both of our customer bases."

Arctic Buzz's line of adult ice cream boasts the highest ABV in the market ranging from 6% to just under 9%, with an array of decadent flavors such as Raspberry, Cookies and Cream, Chocolate and more. Great as a stand-alone dessert Arctic Buzz's vodka infused ice cream can also be utilized in creative cocktails, adult milkshakes and more.

Arctic Buzz Ice Cream is currently available in the Dallas, Texas market, and soon throughout the state. Visit our website www.arcticbuzzicecream.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

About The Frisco RoughRiders:

The Frisco RoughRiders are the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play their games at beautiful Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas. The team was founded in 2003 and has finished first among all Double-A franchises in attendance in each of the last 14 seasons (2005-2018). In August 2014, the RoughRiders were purchased by an ownership group led by Chuck Greenberg. Since then, the new ownership group, together with the City of Frisco, has spearheaded numerous major franchise enhancements, investing over $8 million in a wide array of facility upgrades and improvements, including a state-of-the-art HD video board, sound system, Bull Moose Saloon, InTouch Grille, Riders Outpost Team Store and the world's largest water feature in a sports facility, the massive Choctaw Lazy River. These enhancements earned the Riders and the City of Frisco Ballpark Digest's prestigious "Best Ballpark Renovation" award for two consecutive years (2015 and 2016). More than 140 former RoughRiders players have gone on to play Major League Baseball, including All-Stars Chris Davis, Adrian Gonzalez, Ian Kinsler and Neftali Feliz, as well as current Rangers stars Elvis Andrus, Rougned Odor and Nomar Mazara. For more information on the Frisco RoughRiders and Dr Pepper Ballpark, please visit RidersBaseball.com or contact Ryan Rouillard at RRouillard@RidersBaseball.com.

About Arctic Buzz Ice Cream:

Arctic Buzz is one of the most versatile products currently available in the market. Perfect by itself or beautifully paired with pies and cakes or in creative cocktails, Arctic Buzz is a truly unique and refreshing way for adults to enjoy something different and decadent. Born from determination (with a bit of creativity and chemistry) Arctic Buzz Ice Cream is now on the forefront of expanding nationally and changing the way people enjoy their favorite spirits! Arctic Buzz packs up to 9% ABV into every delicious container of our high quality, hand-crafted, smooth as silk, spiked frozen dairy dessert! When You Think Outside Of The Bottle, You Also Stand Out From The Crowd. To learn more about Arctic Buzz Ice Cream visit our website at www.arcticbuzzicecream.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arctic-buzz-adult-ice-cream-of-maryland-announces-multi-year-partnership-with-frisco-roughriders-at-dr-pepper-ballpark-in-frisco-texas-300802816.html

SOURCE Arctic Buzz