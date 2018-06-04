Archery Summit Announces New Winemaker

Ian Burch brings energy and passion to established Dundee Hills winery

DAYTON, Ore., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Archery Summit, a benchmark producer of estate-grown Dundee Hills Pinot Noir, announced today the addition of Ian Burch as winemaker. In his new role, Burch will direct and oversee all winemaking operations, from vine to bottle. This marks the start of a dynamic new era for the winery as it celebrates 25 years of producing world-class Pinot Noir.

"It's an exciting time for Archery Summit and the ideal moment for Ian to join and lead the talented winegrowing and winemaking team," said Patrick DeLong, President and CEO of Crimson Wine Group. "Ian's expertise in crafting exceptional and distinctive Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, along with his fresh perspective and passion for winemaking, is a welcome addition to Archery Summit and will help build on the acclaimed program the winery has developed over the past quarter-century."

Following his studies in wine and viticulture at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Burch traveled the world and honed his winemaking skills working harvests across Australia, California, New Zealand, France and Oregon before settling in the Willamette Valley in 2008. He began his career in Oregon at Evening Land Vineyards, where, under the leadership of Burgundy legend Dominique Lafon, he helped produce some of Wine Spectator's highest-scoring Oregon wines. Most recently, Burch held the position of winemaker for Scott Paul Wines, where he focused on producing Pinot Noirs that display a clear sense of character and place.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to join such a prestigious, well-respected winery in the Dundee Hills and to be part of the Crimson Wine Group family," Burch said. "I look forward to crafting distinctive Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays from the basalt-rich, volcanic soils of Archery Summit's incredible estate vineyards. I'm thrilled to collaborate with the winegrowing and winemaking teams at Archery Summit to build upon the winery's legacy."

A native of Roseville, Calif., Burch now resides in the Eola-Amity Hills with his wife and son. When he's not working, he enjoys traveling with his family, gardening, reading autobiographies, perfecting his garden gazpacho recipe and making homemade hot sauce.

About Archery Summit

Over a 25-year history of making wines in the Willamette Valley, Archery Summit has gained a thorough expertise and understanding of what makes exceptional Pinot Noir. The winery's estate vineyards, rooted in the Dundee Hills, are sustainably and individually farmed to best highlight the unique characteristics of each growing site. Each element of the winegrowing and winemaking process is focused on achieving the highest quality wine possible. For more information, please visit www.archerysummit.com.

About Crimson Wine Group

Based in the Napa Valley, Crimson Wine Group crafts benchmark wines from exceptional vineyards in premier winegrowing regions throughout the U.S. Crimson owns and manages approximately 1,000 acres of plantable vineyard land across six distinct regions. Crimson's diverse collection of exceptional domestic estates and wine brands includes Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, Calif.), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, Calif.), Archery Summit (Dayton, Ore.), Chamisal Vineyards (San Luis Obispo, Calif.), Double Canyon (West Richland, Wash.), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, Wash.) and Malene Wines (Santa Barbara County, Calif.). For more information, please visit www.crimsonwinegroup.com.

