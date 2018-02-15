Arby's Has The Meats -- And The 'Pepper(TM)'

Arby's and Dr Pepper Snapple Group reach 10-year fountain agreement for Dr Pepper and Diet Dr Pepper in U.S. locations

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) today announced it has renewed its fountain agreement with Arby's covering the availability of both Dr Pepper and Diet Dr Pepper in its U.S. restaurants through 2027. Dr Pepper is currently offered at all domestic Arby's locations, and with this new agreement, Arby's plans to expand availability of Diet Dr Pepper to nearly all U.S. restaurants by the end of 2018.

"We're excited to continue serving our guests Dr Pepper at our more than 3,200 restaurants in the U.S.," said Rob Lynch, Arby's president. "Arby's guests love pairing the very crave-able Dr Pepper and Diet Dr Pepper with our crave-able food, and we're looking forward to our continued partnership."

With a heritage spanning more than 50 years, Arby's dedication to MeatCraft™ combined with Dr Pepper and its distinct blend of 23 flavors is a partnership where bold tastes make for a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience.

"Arby's innovative menu consistently wows guests with great-tasting sandwiches and sides that go well with Dr Pepper," said Scott Johnson, senior vice president of fountain foodservice for DPS. "We're looking forward to building on this strong relationship and working with Arby's on new programs and promotions that drive guest excitement and traffic."

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) is a leading producer of flavored beverages in North America and the Caribbean. Our success is fueled by more than 50 brands that are synonymous with refreshment, fun and flavor. We have seven of the top 10 non-cola soft drinks, and nine of our 10 leading brands are No. 1 or No. 2 in their flavor categories. In addition to our flagship Dr Pepper and Snapple brands, our portfolio includes 7UP, A&W, Bai, Canada Dry, Clamato, Crush, Hawaiian Punch, IBC, Mott's, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Peñafiel, Rose's, Schweppes, Squirt and Sunkist soda. To learn more about our iconic brands and Plano, Texas-based company, please visit DrPepperSnapple.com. For our latest news and updates, follow us at Facebook.com/DrPepperSnapple or Twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple.

About Arby's

Arby's, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,300 restaurants in seven countries. The brand is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit Arbys.com. With its current growth and momentum, Arby's is actively seeking new franchisees. To learn more about available markets and requirements, visit ArbysFranchising.com.

CONTACT:

Chris Barnes

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

(972) 673-5539

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbys-has-the-meats--and-the-pepper-300599157.html

SOURCE Dr Pepper Snapple Group