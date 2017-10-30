AquaVenture Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AquaVenture Holdings Limited ("AquaVenture") (NYSE: WAAS), a leader in water purification solutions, today announced that the company will host its third quarter 2017 earnings conference call on Thursday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13672421. The replay will be available until November 16, 2017.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.aquaventure.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture is a multinational provider of WAAS™ solutions that provide customers a reliable and cost-effective source of clean drinking and process water primarily under long-term contracts that minimize capital investment by the customer. AquaVenture is composed of two operating platforms: Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, or POU, filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and Seven Seas Water, a multinational provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions, providing approximately 8 billion gallons of potable, high purity industrial grade and ultra-pure water per year to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers.

