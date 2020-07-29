Aqua ViTea Kombucha Undergoes Rebrand to Prioritize Alcohol Transparency

Brand Also Furthers Its Mission of Inclusivity and Kindness by Renaming Two of Its Popular Flavors -- Blueberry Social and Peach Out

MIDDLEBURY, Vt., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua ViTea, the alcohol-aware kombucha company, is today reaffirming its commitment to "responsible kombuchaing" with the rebranding of its bottles and cans. Prioritizing alcohol transparency, the new labels will display a "Verified Alcohol Extracted" seal on the front panel in addition to several other key highlights, including USDA organic, non-GMO, natural probiotics, and lower sugar. The new and improved labels will also more prominently highlight the brand's signature hand-illustrated artwork.

"Alcohol awareness is a critical message for the safety and respect of kombucha drinkers everywhere, who deserve transparency," said Jeff Weaber, Founder of Aqua ViTea Kombucha. "As a live beverage, kombucha is always changing, making finding a long-term alcohol solution difficult. We experienced this firsthand years ago before making a commitment to purchase a Spinning Cone Column which allows us to gently remove the alcohol from our kombucha at low temperatures, preserving the naturally occurring organisms. There is room in the market for non-alcoholic kombucha and hard kombucha, provided both product types are properly brewed, tested, labeled, and explained to consumers."

As an additional component to the brand's refresh, Aqua ViTea is furthering its mission to create "kombucha for everyone" by renaming two of its most popular flavors - Blueberry Social, which combines the tartness of blueberries, the tang of lemon and the cool smokiness of cardamom, and Peach Out, a delightful blend of juicy peach and refreshing mint. Like the brand's other nine key flavors, Blueberry Social and Peach Out are verified non-alcoholic, certified organic, and made with mindfully-sourced ingredients, natural probiotics, and notably lower sugar.

Jeff Weaber adds, "Now more than ever it's important to unify people. As we expand our distribution, we're shifting our focus towards bringing people together and creating kombucha for everyone. To mark this evolution, we've renamed two of our flavors to Blueberry Social and Peach Out. These past few months have been a time of stunning global change, but we're all in this together."

For more information on Aqua ViTea, or to find a retailer near you visit https://www.aquavitea.com/ or like Aqua ViTea on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AquaVitea/ and follow the brand on Instagram @aquaviteakombucha.

About Aqua ViTea

Aqua ViTea is the alcohol-aware kombucha company that creates a line of mind-blowing flavors of legally compliant, non-alcoholic kombucha in addition to craft AfterGlow hard kombucha that's driven by the company's uncompromising mission to cultivate health. Aqua ViTea promotes responsible kombuchaing by offering verified non-alcoholic, certified organic kombucha made with mindfully-sourced ingredients, natural probiotics, and notably lower sugar to create truly mind-blowing flavors and uncompromising choices when it comes to health.

