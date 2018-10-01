Things are starting to get spooky over at Applebee’s. The chain’s newest offering in their series of monthly dollar drinks takes on the undead in the spirit of Halloween. It’s called the Dollar Zombie, and as the name implies, it costs just $1 and is garnished with a zombie's favorite food: brains.

The cocktail is made with rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime and served in a 10-ounce mug. In the true spirit of Halloween, it's garnished with a gummy brain. The electric-blue beverage will be available at select Applebee’s restaurants for the entire month of October, and it's so cheap your wallet can officially rise from the grave.



Although the chain has long offered its Neighborhood Drink of the Month, this marks the first time one has been crowdsourced. Apparently people wanted tropical, yet apocalyptic blue booze and brains. Sign us up.

The Dollar Zombie isn’t the only thing Applebee’s is selling for cheap right now. Diners can also order a three-course meal for just $12. That’s right: You get select salads, appetizers, and entrées for next to nothing. That promotion ends after the first week of October, though, so take advantage of it while you can.

If you don't really care how much things cost and you want to get down and dirty with the cheesiest, greasiest food on the menu, ball out with the unhealthiest menu items at Applebee's.