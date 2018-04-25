Applebee's® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks - the DOLLARITA(TM)  and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS

Applebee's May Neighborhood Drink is the New $2 Dos Equis®

GLENDALE, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Your local Applebee's® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is the place to celebrate Cinco De Mayo this year with not only one, but two fantastic Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the new 2 DOLLAR DOS. Due to overwhelming popularity, April's Neighborhood Drink, the $1 margarita famously known as the DOLLARITA™, will be available at participating Applebee's through Saturday, May 5. Starting May 1, Applebee's will also begin pouring from the tap its May Neighborhood Drink, the $2 Dos Equis® a.k.a. 2 DOLLAR DOS, which guests can enjoy all month long at participating restaurants nationwide.

With both the DOLLARITA and the 2 DOLLAR DOS, grab your crew and head over to your neighborhood Applebee's to start the fiesta. Applebee's has something for everyone this Cinco de Mayo, with premium drinks like the Perfect Margarita or Mucho Sangria and mouth-watering appetizers like Salsa Verde Beef Nachos or Spicy Boneless Buffalo Bites; all perfect for sharing.

"We brought back the DOLLARITA on April 1, and it's been such a big hit with our guests that we're keeping it around for Cinco de Mayo when folks have margaritas on their minds," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "We thought our May Neighborhood Drink, the 2 DOLLAR DOS, would be an excellent compliment to the DOLLARITA and is a big win for our guests."

$2 Dos Equis® will be available all day, every day in May. Applebee's $1 margarita, is available now through Saturday, May 5. Both Neighborhood Drinks are available while dining in at participating Applebee's locations. Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

For more information on the DOLLARITA, 2 DOLLAR DOS and other fan favorites from Applebee's, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of Dec. 31, 2017, there are nearly 1,935 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

