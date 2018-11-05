So long, Dollar Zombie, we barely knew ye. This month, Applebee’s famously cheap “Neighborhood Drink of the Month” was decided by surveyed customers, who did not choose cider or a fall-themed cocktail, but literally just asked for Bud Light. So now through the end of November, customers can order the Dilly Dilly — a 10-ounce mug of draft Bud Light for just $2.



Courtesy of Applebee's



The light beer brand’s medieval-themed “Dilly Dilly” commercials were an instant hit with fans when the campaign first launched in the summer of 2017 — and it was even banned from the Masters in 2018 — so there’s no doubt boozers will jump at the opportunity to shout the catchphrase aloud at the bar. However, it seems as if the person who runs Applebee’s Twitter account has already thrown back a few Dilly Dillys of his or her own. Here’s the low-down on some of the tweets that kicked off the new promotion:

more like applebeers. lol its happy hour — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 1, 2018

I’ll say it if nobody else will. We need a new shark movie franchise — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 1, 2018

[alone at the bar] this next round is on me — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 1, 2018

have I ever told you that I love you guys cause I love you guys — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 1, 2018

is it an oxymoron if I cheers booze? — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 1, 2018

twitter has drafts. the bar has drafts. theres a joke in here somewhere i’m sure — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 1, 2018

live every hour like its happy hour. just kidding that would be irresponsible — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 1, 2018

roses are red. let’s make this thing go viral. my job depends on it — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 1, 2018

Who is Applebee’s social media person? Honestly, we all are. Here’s hoping he or she has job security, but perhaps a glass of water is in order first? Sober or not, there are some pretty scary things that can happen to you if you don’t drink enough H20.