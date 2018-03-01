Applebee's Is Selling $2 Absolut Vodka Lemonades Throughout March

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar has announced its newest boozy discount. After $1 margaritas and Long Island iced teas closed out 2017, the chain continued its series of monthly deals with $2 Blue Moons in January and a $1 Bahama Mama promotion — also known as “DOLLARMAMA” — in February. Now, throughout the entire month of March, customers aged 21 and older can enjoy vodka lemonades for the dirt cheap price of $2.

This month’s drink costs twice as much as the brand’s usual promotional cocktail because it’s made with a more premium alcohol. Bargoers can expect Absolut in their cups instead of bottom-shelf liquor.

"From the DOLLARITA to the DOLLARMAMA and everything in between, we've been busy coming up with beverages that please your taste buds and your wallet," Applebee’s vice president of beverage innovation Patrick Kirk said in a release. "We know our guests will go crazy for the new 2 DOLLAR ABSOLUT Vodka Lemonade — it's a sip of spring for only $2!"



Thirsty of-age patrons can get the new beverage all day, every day (subject to local laws) while enjoying other fan favorites like boneless wings, mozzarella sticks, and nachos, which made their debut on the restaurant's original menu alongside now long-gone quiche and quail.