Answering the Call for Fall: Dunkin's Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte and Fall Menu Arrive August 19

Dunkin' is making its Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and espresso, spiced drinks, and bite-sized bakery treats available earlier than ever beforeThe fall season also brings a satisfying selection of new snacking choices, including Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak & Cheese Rollups, and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin' Bacon

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people begin to crave the comfort and coziness of autumn, Dunkin' is bringing America the familiar and favorite flavors of the season by making its much-anticipated fall lineup available earlier than ever before. Dunkin's new and classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and espresso beverages, spiced drinks, bite-sized bakery treats, and more, will arrive at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide by August 19, for a limited time through fall.

"This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin' guests, and we're excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin' restaurants earlier than ever," said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin'. "This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin'."

Fulfilling Fall Favorites

Dunkin's autumn array includes a mix of both new and returning menu items for all the fall feels:

NEW Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte: Spicing up the brand's fall lineup is an exceptional seasonal sip worthy of even the most fanatical "fallower," Dunkin's new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte. Elevating PSL to another level of enjoyment, the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte – available hot or iced – combines rich, smooth espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping.

Spicing up the brand's fall lineup is an exceptional seasonal sip worthy of even the most fanatical "fallower," Dunkin's new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte. Elevating PSL to another level of enjoyment, the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte – available hot or iced – combines rich, smooth espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping. NEW Chai Latte: Dunkin's fall celebration includes a terrific new option for tea lovers, offering a sweetened chai tea blend with spices including cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg combined with milk.

Dunkin's fall celebration includes a terrific new option for tea lovers, offering a sweetened chai tea blend with spices including cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg combined with milk. Pumpkin Flavored Coffees: The classic cup for fueling up in fall, Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

The classic cup for fueling up in fall, Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate. Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS ® Donut Hole Treats : Dunkin's Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. For a bite-sized serving of seasonal sweetness, guests can also enjoy Apple Cider MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats.

: Dunkin's Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. For a bite-sized serving of seasonal sweetness, guests can also enjoy Apple Cider MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS ® Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin: Fall isn't complete without the classic treat of Dunkin's Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS ® donut hole treats, along with Dunkin's Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.

Fall isn't complete without the classic treat of Dunkin's Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS donut hole treats, along with Dunkin's Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs. Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: To help feed fall cravings, Dunkin' is bringing back its Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring five half-slices of maple sugar seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese served on a warm, flaky croissant.

Satisfying Snackin' Selection

The fall season brings a satisfying selection of new snacking choices to Dunkin' as well:

NEW Stuffed Bagel Minis : Bagel lovers can go small this fall, as Dunkin' introduces Stuffed Bagel Minis, mini bagel rounds filled with plain cream cheese and served warm. Stuffed Bagel Minis are available in two varieties, Plain and Everything Topping.

: Bagel lovers can go small this fall, as Dunkin' introduces Stuffed Bagel Minis, mini bagel rounds filled with plain cream cheese and served warm. Stuffed Bagel Minis are available in two varieties, Plain and Everything Topping. NEW Steak & Cheese Rollups : Dunkin' is adding steak to its lineup of rollups, which also include Ham & Cheese and Bacon & Cheese varieties. Steak & Cheese Rollups, which come two per order, include delicious steak and American cheese rolled up in flour tortillas.

: Dunkin' is adding steak to its lineup of rollups, which also include Ham & Cheese and Bacon & Cheese varieties. Steak & Cheese Rollups, which come two per order, include delicious steak and American cheese rolled up in flour tortillas. NEW Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin' Bacon: Dunkin' is also putting a seasonal spin on its beloved Snackin' Bacon. Guests can enjoy eight snack-sized slices of bacon specially flavored with maple sugar seasoning. Each order comes in a sleeve, making it easy to enjoy on the go.

All of these Dunkin' menu items will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide by August 19.



Take the Taste of Fall Home

Guests can also take the taste of pumpkin home with Dunkin's Pumpkin K-Cup® pods, available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Additionally, Pumpkin Spice K-Cup® pods and packaged coffee will be available in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide for a limited time this season.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Keurig and K-Cup are trademarks of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., used with permission.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Wanerka

Dunkin' Brands

press@dunkinbrands.com

781-737-5200

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/answering-the-call-for-fall-dunkins-signature-pumpkin-spice-latte-and-fall-menu-arrive-august-19-301110914.html

SOURCE Dunkin’