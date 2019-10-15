Announcing the Second Vino Forum: Bringing Together Science and the Business of Wine
Wine Festival, Conference, Tastings Boston / October 27-29, 2019 / open to the public upon registration
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From Sunday, October 27th to Tuesday, October 29th, Boston will host the second ღvino Forum—a series of events created to advance the understanding and awareness of the 8,000-year-old wine culture of the country of Georgia, as well as examine its influence on society and the economic development of Georgia, the Caucasus, and the rest of the world. "Ghvino," "ღvino," or "ღვინო" is the Georgian word for "wine," and is widely thought to be the origin of the term. These events, organized by the America Georgia Business Council, include a Qvevri and Saperavi "Festival" at the Legal Sea Food Park Square in Boston; a one-day conference at the Harvard Faculty Club; and a trade seminar and tasting at City Winery in Boston.
The Forum is a response to the growing interest of American consumers in both the history and modern development of wine culture. The origin, archeology, genetics, botany, varietal diversity, qvevri winemaking, economics, and the business of wine will be discussed by scientists and practitioners including Dr. Patrick McGovern; MW Lisa Granik; Ambassador David Bakradze; Chairman of the Georgian National Wine Agency Levan Mekhuzl; Winemaker Gogi Dakishvili; and others. Special attention will be paid to how the ancient tradition of using Georgian "qvevri"—giant, hand-made clay vessels buried in the earth to make wine—was used through the ages and continues to flourish today, connecting the past with the present.
"Georgia is not only the birthplace of wine with 8,000 years of uninterrupted winemaking tradition, it is also a place with exceptional varietal distinctiveness which is now united with the elegance of modern-day winemaking, contributing to the economic growth in Georgia," says Dr. Mamuka Tsereteli, President, America Georgia Business Council and scholar of geopolitics of the Black Sea-Caspian region.
Forum Activities Include:
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
Saperavi & Qvevri Wine Festival
Legal Sea Foods Park Square
26 Park Plaza, Boston, MA
2:00-5:00 PM
MONDAY, OCT. 28
Conference
Qvevri Symposium
Harvard Faculty Club
20 Quincy street, Cambridge, MA 9:30 AM – 6:30 PM
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
Trade Tasting & Seminar
City Winery Boston
80 Beverly Street, Boston, MA
Seminar, 11am-12 noon
Tasting, 12 noon – 3 pm
Credentialed trade & media only
