Anheuser-Busch's Brewers Collective Launches First Craft Beyond Beer Platform

LQD Reimagines Alcohol with Debut Collection of Premium Beverages

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brewers Collective, the craft business unit of Anheuser-Busch, ventures into the flavored malt beverage category with the debut of LQD . LQD (pronounced L-Q-D) draws from the collective imagination and ingenuity of the industry's top craft brewers resulting in a beverage line for health-minded consumers that are unwilling to compromise on taste or quality. The brand's debut product portfolio of hard limeades, hard teas, and hard lemonades all harness the unique flavor profiles of their respective hero ingredients.

"After brainstorming with brewers from across the 13 craft partners that comprise Brewers Collective, it became apparent there was an opportunity to collaborate on a unique beyond beer offering," said Marcelo "Mika" Michaelis, President, Brewers Collective. "With craftsmanship and real ingredients at its core, LQD has provided our brewers with a platform through which they can directly and creatively address consumer needs."

Unlike other alcoholic offerings currently in the market, LQD's products are brewed using a shortlist of simple and more importantly, pronounceable ingredients. LQD is crafted using quality ingredients like real fruit, that are naturally fermented to create unique and unexpected alcohol-based beverages.

At launch, LQD will offer three refreshing flavors including Hard Agave Limeade, Hard Passion Fruit Green Tea, and Hard Hibiscus Green Tea, with Hard Hibiscus Lemonade coming this summer; all with an ABV of 5.2 – 5.9% and under 200 calories. Available in individual flavor six-packs and variety tea 12-packs, LQD will be hitting shelves across the US in select markets with a suggested MSRP of $10.99 to $12.99. LQD is packaged using sustainable materials and recycling is encouraged.

About LQD

LQD (pronounced L-Q-D) is the first Craft Beyond Beer platform from Brewers Collective, a business unit of Anheuser-Busch. LQD is on a mission to reimagine alcohol, while drawing from the collective imagination, passion, and ingenuity of the industry's top craft brewers. The brand's debut collection of craft hard limeades, hard teas, and hard lemonades teas feature full-flavored product offerings with pronounceable, simple ingredients including green tea and real fruit like passion fruit, lime, hibiscus, and lemon.

LQD's product collection is free of artificial ingredients, features real fruit in every can, and is artfully crafted with high-quality ingredients to maximize flavor with an ABV of 5.2 – 5.9% and under. LQD is available for purchase nationwide at your local grocer in single flavor six packs and 12 pack variety options with a suggested retail price of $10.99 to $12.99. For more information, visit www.drinklqd.com and follow us on Instagram @drinklqd

About Brewers Collective

Brewers Collective, a business unit of Anheuser-Busch, is on a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer by sharing our joy of brewing. We have an unwavering devotion to our beer, brands, people and communities, and are on a continued pursuit of making the next beer our best one yet. We believe that quality is not an exception, innovation is a standard, and that everyone is welcome within the world of beer. Our craft partners include: 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Blue Point Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Elysian Brewing Company, Four Peaks Brewing Co., Golden Road Brewing, Goose Island Beer Company, Karbach Brewing Co., Platform Beer Co., Veza Sur Brewing Co., Virtue Cider, and Wicked Weed Brewing. Brewers Collective encourages everyone to drink responsibly, hydrate and get a safe ride home when needed.

