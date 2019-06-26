ANHEUSER-BUSCH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - BUD

NEW ORLEANS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 20, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") between March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADS of Anheuser-Busch and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bud/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 20, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

Anheuser-Busch and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed its Q3 and 9 months 2018 results, revealing that it had slashed dividends by 50% to "accelerate deleveraging toward our optimal capital structure of around a 2x net debt to EBITDA ratio" contradicting prior positive statements made by the Company regarding its deleveraging outlook and financial condition.

On this news, the price of Anheuser-Busch's ADS declined approximately 9.5%.

The case is City of Sterling Heights General Employees' Retirement System v. Anheuser-Busch Inbev, 19-cv-5854.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anheuser-busch-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-anheuser-busch-inbev-san-300875802.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC