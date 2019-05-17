Anheuser-Busch Recognized for Contribution to the Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program

Assistance Critical in Enabling Red Cross Support for Military and Veteran Communities



WASHINGTON, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Red Cross is recognizing Anheuser-Busch Foundation for its generous commitment of $500,000 to the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program (SAFGP). This is the largest financial gift by a corporate partner to SAFGP. Members of SAFGP enable the Red Cross to serve over two million military personnel, including active duty, National Guard and Reserves, as well as veterans.

Each year, the Red Cross provides more than 422,000 services through its Hero Care Network to military personnel and veterans. This includes 24/7 global emergency communication services, guiding military families to critical community services, and supporting military and veteran health care facilities across the country and overseas.

"Thanks to the generosity of our Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program members, we are able to provide the full spectrum of support for our service members and their families, from enlistment to life after the military," said Koby Langley, senior vice president for Service to the Armed Forces at the Red Cross "These funds, coupled with the support of the American people, are critical to ensuring a strong and resilient military community."

For more than 135 years, the Red Cross has provided comfort and support to members of the United States military. Last year alone, investment in the Service to the Armed Forces:

Provided 325,000 emergency services to more than 88,000 military members and their families

Provided over 136,000 critical community services to more than 107,000 military members and their families

Served nearly 159,000 individuals through rehabilitation and morale programs

Briefed 847,000 service members and their families about Red Cross services and support programs

Distributed 667,000 items to patients in military and veteran medical facilities

"We are inspired by the work done by the American Red Cross to give back to those who give so much for our country and communities," said Bill Bradley, Vice President of Community Affairs at Anheuser-Busch. "Our family of brands, colleagues, and wholesalers are incredibly proud of our company's partnership with the American Red Cross and we are looking forward to the Anheuser-Busch Foundation expanding its commitment in support of our men and women in uniform."

Individuals, groups and corporations can join SAFGP members to help provide much-needed resources to the military community across the country and around the world. Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make a donation.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. Anheuser-Busch is home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by an unwavering commitment to support the communities we call home.

For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

