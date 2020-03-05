Anheuser-Busch Foundation and Ad Council Form Innovative Partnership to Prevent Drinking and Driving

Multichannel responsible drinking effort will focus on buzzed driving prevention



NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the prevalence of ride-share apps and alternative ways to get home after drinking, there are still over 10,000 alcohol-impaired fatalities per year1 according to 2018 NHTSA data. That's why the Anheuser-Busch Foundation and the Ad Council have partnered together to further the Ad Council's Buzzed Driving Prevention program. Funded by the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, this new effort encourages consumers to both plan ahead for safe rides and recognize, in-the-moment, if they're impaired and shouldn't be driving. The program targets concertgoers in heavy driving cities: Houston and Phoenix.

In each respective market, concertgoers throughout the spring will see poster, video, social and digital creative materials when they attend shows at Arizona Federal Theatre and the Van Buren in Phoenix beginning in February and Cynthia Woods in Houston beginning in April. All creative materials are designed to remind concertgoers that if they are drinking, they should find a safe way home. The Anheuser-Busch Foundation and the Ad Council will also be engaging concertgoers ahead of each event via email and social media, reminding them to plan ahead for a safe night out.

"As the beer industry leader, we are committed to promoting responsible drinking behaviors, ensuring that every experience with our products is a positive one," said Adam Warrington, Vice President, Better World at Anheuser-Busch. "We're excited to further our partnership with the Ad Council who shares our commitment to keeping our roads safe."

Inspired by research with young men 21-34, the Ad Council campaign's target audience, the creative calls into question common myths around sobering up – those behaviors people do to make themselves feel okay to drive, such as drinking coffee, getting fresh air, or splashing water on their faces – which are not proven methods to address alcohol impairment. The new campaign creative reminds drinkers: "If you're doing something to make yourself feel okay to drive, you're not okay to drive."

To ensure both partners are influencing positive behavioral change around drinking, with a focus on preventing drinking and driving, they will be measuring the success of this program through post-concert surveys to attendees.

"This partnership is an extraordinary and strategic opportunity to engage with concertgoers at critical moments of decision-making to prevent buzzed driving," said Lisa Sherman, President & CEO of the Ad Council. "We are so grateful to our partners at the Anheuser-Busch Foundation for working with us on this integrated effort to help inspire behavior change and save lives."

This partnership between Anheuser-Busch Foundation and the Ad Council, focused on responsible drinking and buzzed driving prevention, launched in 2019 with a push to reach concertgoers at eleven shows in Harrisburg, PA and Seattle, WA. Results were positive: Among over 5,000 concertgoers surveyed, 74% of drinkers reported taking safe transportation home from events and 14% of drinkers who drove to the event found alternative, safe ways home.

Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful use of alcohol. To learn more about the brand's commitment and leadership in promoting responsible drinking behaviors, visit: www.anheuser-busch.com.

Anheuser-Busch Foundation

Established in 1975, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation focuses on supporting organizations that help individuals and communities thrive. The Foundation contributes to countless community organizations every year in support of disaster preparedness and relief, economic development, education, environmental sustainability, military personnel support and responsible drinking. Anheuser-Busch and its foundation are united by an unwavering commitment to supporting the communities that they call home and over the last 30 years, Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation have donated more than $600 million to charitable organizations across the country. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

