Angry Orchard Releases Understood in Motion 03, Exclusive American Cider Collaboration Created with Renowned UK Cider Maker Tom Oliver

WALDEN, N.Y., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Orchard today announced the launch of Understood in Motion 03, a new collaboration cider created with distinguished U.K. Cider Maker Tom Oliver of Oliver's Cider and Perry. The series' latest cider began in two orchards separated by an ocean: renowned U.K. Cider Maker Tom Oliver's cider house in Ocle Pychard, Herefordshire (U.K.), and the Angry Orchard cider house in Walden, New York, where it was ultimately completed. This collaboration showcases an unconventional approach to the creation of cider, made with two distinct wild-fermented juices from rare apples that through blending would become one complex style. Understood in Motion 03 is the third cider in the Understood in Motion series, named for the motion of apple harvest and the cider making process, and is now available for purchase at the Angry Orchard in Walden, N.Y.

"Tom has been an inspiration and mentor for many years, and through our shared love for cider and food, has become a dear friend," said Ryan Burk, Head Cider Maker at Angry Orchard. "I'm honored to have worked with him on this creation that celebrates the occasions cider is enjoyed with friends and family, and highlights what is special about cider making here in the US and in the U.K.."

Understood in Motion 03 started over two years ago, as two different natural ciders fermented with wild yeast. The Dabinett apple was the principle apple variety used in this collaboration, an 18th century English bittersweet apple that is favored for its reliability to yield fruit annually, and is now grown in the United States. The result, a still, tannic, dry, wild and funky cider that pairs well with a hearty meal enjoyed with friends.

The cider industry in America has seen a significant transformation since the prohibition, yet is still only 1 percent of beer. Meanwhile, in the U.K., cider has continued to thrive. With a shared commitment to raising awareness of the cider industry in the US, Angry Orchard and Tom Oliver know the foundation of cider starts in the orchards. Finding high-quality ingredients to develop new styles for drinkers is one of the core values for Angry Orchard and one that Tom Oliver has always incorporated into his cidermaking.

"Angry Orchard's continued commitment to the cider industry in America is honorable and it was a pleasure to create a unique cider with Ryan and his cider making team that showcases true innovation," said Tom Oliver, Oliver's Cider and Perry. "Cider starts with fruit, and honing in on very specific apples that could transform drinkers expectations of cider was exciting to create."

More about the cider:

- The Backstory: Ryan and Tom's friendship began over 6 years ago in England during Ryan's first visit to Tom's cider house. Ryan admired Tom's influence on the category and authentic cider making techniques, while Tom believed Ryan's new ideas for cider would help change the category overall. Together, they've spent time eating, drinking and traveling – all while tasting ciders to help innovate styles they would eventually make together. Gold Rush would be the first cider series created together, and as they continued their respective experimentation of apple varieties, they came together to design Understood in Motion 03, a blend that would be two years in the making.

- Making this Cider: This cider style started as two different naturally fermented ciders using wild yeast, made by both cidermakers. At Angry Orchard, Dabinett apples were blended with Northern Spy apples, which are only available on the East Coast and used for the acid it brings to the final cider. Fermentation was carried out in used calvados barrels and aged on lees to enrich the mouthfeel. At Oliver's, Dabinett apples were blended with Foxwhelp apples, only available in the west Midlands of England. The cider was then fermented in stainless tanks and again aged on lees. After a year, Tom made his way from Herefordshire to Walden with the cider he'd made, ready for blending. The cider makers then integrated the two base ciders and began to taste and compose Understood in Motion 03. The final style uses ciders from multiple harvests as far back as 2014, all of which matured in oak for an intricate flavor profile.

- The Apples: Understood in Motion 03 is made with one principle apple variety, Dabinett, an 18th century English bittersweet apple, but the cider makers blended others. While the apple is customarily used in Somerset England for making cider, this variety is now grown in the United States. Angry Orchard blended Dabinett apples with Northern Spy apples, while Tom Oliver incorporated Foxwhelp apples with Dabinett, both aiming to add acid to the cider.

- Tasting Notes: Understood in Motion 03 is a dry, tannic cider, a result of the strong tannins brought out from the bittersweet Dabinett apple. Wild and funky flavor provides a full round mouthfeel from the time spent aging on lees. A subtle oak flavor can be found within, from Angry Orchard's fermentation process, which happened in used Calvados barrels.

- Availability: Understood in Motion 03 (7.2% ABV) is the third American collaboration to come from Angry Orchard and will be available for limited release at the Angry Orchard Cider House starting March 23 in 750mL bottles for $25.00 per bottle, while quantities last.

This cider follows Angry Orchard previous American collaborations, the first, Understood in Motion 01 created in 2016 with Eden Specialty Cider (Newport, Vt.) and the second, Understood in Motion 02 in 2017 with E.Z. Orchards (Portland, Ore.).

For more than 20 years, the cider making team has traveled the world to find distinct apple varieties to create refreshing cider styles, including flagship style Crisp Apple. As the most popular cider style, Crisp Apple is made with both bittersweet and culinary apples from Europe, striking the perfect balance between sweet and dry. In addition to Crisp Apple, Angry Orchard makes a variety of cider styles, including specialty ciders available only at the Cider House in Walden, New York—the cider's home for research and development.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

Angry Orchard Cider Company's cider makers have been experimenting with apple varieties and unique flavors to develop hard cider recipes for 20 years. The cider makers have travelled the world to find the best apples for cider making and chose specific varieties, like French bittersweet apples from Normandy and culinary apples from Italy and the United States, based on each cider's flavor profile. In November 2015, Angry Orchard established a home for cider research and development called the Innovation Cider House, located on a historic apple orchard in the New York Hudson River Valley. In May 2016, Angry Orchard planted three acres of traditional cider making apples at the Angry Orchard, which will be used for research and experimentation at the Innovation Cider House.

Angry Orchard makes a variety of year-round craft cider styles, including Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, a fruit forward hard cider that balances the sweetness of culinary apples with dryness and bright acidity of bittersweet apples for a complex, refreshing taste. Despite the recent growth of hard cider in the U.S., the category is still small and relatively unknown. Angry Orchard is committed to drinker education and awareness-building to help grow the category for all craft cider makers.

About Oliver Cider and Perry

Here at Oliver's Cider and Perry we make cider and perry for everyday enjoyment and special occasions. Our goal is to make a distinguished selection of fine Herefordshire and Three Counties ciders and perries and to relish doing it and do it profitably. The cider and perry is fermented by wild yeasts in small batches, using fresh pressed (mostly hand-picked and unsprayed) fruit with minimal intervention. We strive to "take what the fruit gives", respecting the great heritage and traditions of the past but with an eye to innovating for the future. Oliver's aim to give a unique personal service, valuing the health, safety and well-being of our customers, consumers, employees, the earth's natural resources and the environment.

