ANGEL'S ENVY® Launches "500 Main" - A First-Of-Its Kind Consumer Engagement Platform

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY®, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys including the highly celebrated ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky straight bourbon finished in port barrels, today announced the launch of its consumer engagement platform, "500 Main." The membership-driven platform enables fans to engage more directly with ANGEL'S ENVY through a combination of on and offline experiences personalized to their location and interests. "500 Main" is a first-of-its-kind experience, not just for ANGEL'S ENVY, but across the spirits industry, bringing fans of the brand a click away from the distillery, no matter where they're located.

"We challenged ourselves to bring a little of what makes our distillery at 500 Main Street in Louisville so special to consumers year-round, no matter where they're located," said Wes Henderson, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer of ANGEL'S ENVY. "We know that when people visit our distillery, meet our team or engage with our Whiskey Guardians, they walk away with a greater appreciation and affinity for ANGEL'S ENVY, and '500 Main' lets us bring that feeling, and those experiences, to a larger audience of our fans around the country."

Through "500 Main," members will receive invitations to private ANGEL'S ENVY events localized to them. On the online platform, members will gain access to behind-the-scenes videos of the distilling process at ANGEL'S ENVY, be the first to learn about new releases, and receive cocktail inspiration and tasting tips from the ANGEL'S ENVY Whiskey Guardian family. Members will also have the opportunity to ask and receive answers to questions on an array of whiskey-related topics through the ANGEL'S ENVY expert network.

"500 Main" was created with ANGEL'S ENVY Whiskey Guardians and fans to ensure the experience is useful and engaging for consumers around the country, making it a platform built by, and for, those who engage with ANGEL'S ENVY most.

To become a member, fans can visit the website: https://500main.angelsenvy.com. For those 21+, the sign-up process requires full name, email and address to ensure the experience is localized to each user and so that members can receive surprises directly from ANGEL'S ENVY.

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is the culmination of the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson's storied, 40-year career, which he spent crafting some of the finest whiskeys in the world. One of the original pioneers of premium bourbons and whiskeys, Lincoln wasn't content to rest on his laurels after he'd made a name for himself. Driven by a craftsman's desire to improve upon his life's work, Lincoln came out of retirement to create a whiskey masterpiece on his own terms—ANGEL'S ENVY. In addition to the flagship Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels, the company offers ANGEL'S ENVY Rye Finished in Rum Barrels and ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels. Each Expression exhibits a passion for experimenting outside of the conventional, producing unique whiskey steeped in tradition, but with an unexpected finish.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened its new distillery and brand home in 2016. Located at 500 East Main Street, the distillery is the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. The distillery houses all operations from the milling of grains to blending and bottling on site. The gift shop and The Finishing Room tasting experience add to the distillery tour, offering guests a uniquely personal experience in Louisville and the Bourbon Trail.

