ANGEL'S ENVY® Calls On Fans To Help Meet Increased Goal Of Planting 30,000 White Oak Trees Through 6th Annual "Toast The Trees" Initiative

In celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, ANGEL'S ENVY will plant one white oak tree for each photo of an ANGEL'S ENVY drink or bottle posted on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter that is accompanied by the hashtag #ToastTheTreesANGEL'S ENVY is increasing its goal to 30,000 hashtags for a total of 30,000 new white oak trees planted



LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY ®, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, today announced its goal of planting 30,000 new white oak trees through its annual "Toast the Trees" initiative, hosted in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month each September. As part of "Toast the Trees," ANGEL'S ENVY pledges to plant one white oak tree for every photo of an ANGEL'S ENVY drink or bottle posted throughout the month of September on social media (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) using the hashtag #ToastTheTrees. ANGEL'S ENVY has increased its goal by 10,000 hashtags this year to further secure the white oak population and, in turn, the future of distilling for generations to come.

"White oak sustainability is incredibly important to the Angel's Envy family, and we're proud to call some attention to the cause across the bourbon community through our 'Toast the Trees' initiative," said Wes Henderson, ANGEL'S ENVY Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "After seeing our fans rise to the occasion to help us not just hit, but exceed our target of planting 20,000 trees in 2018, we're excited to raise our goal this year by another 10,000 and continue to do our part to support a healthy white oak population and, in turn, the future growth of bourbon."

Bourbon must legally be aged in new oak barrels, and the white oak tree is the most common type harvested for North American cooperages. Each white oak tree yields between one and three barrels and takes about 70 years to mature. ANGEL'S ENVY launched "Toast the Trees" in 2014 in an effort to raise awareness for the increased need for a healthy and secure white oak tree population, particularly as bourbon's popularity continues to grow both in the U.S. and internationally.

In 2018, ANGEL'S ENVY's "Toast the Trees" initiative garnered 20,724 hashtags that resulted in 20,724 new white oak trees planted in spring 2019. Since the program's inception, ANGEL'S ENVY has planted nearly 45,000 new white oak trees throughout eastern Kentucky and the surrounding Appalachian areas with the Arbor Day Foundation and Green Forests Work.

"We are thrilled by our continued partnership with Angel's Envy," said Dan Lambe, President, Arbor Day Foundation. "We salute Angel's Envy's commitment to responsible forestry and educating America on the importance of tree planting."

Trees from this year's "Toast the Trees" program will be planted in spring 2020.

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is the culmination of the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson's storied, 40-year career and his son Wes Henderson's desire to create a premium bourbon that embodied his family's deep-rooted passion and knowledge of the industry.

Driven by a craftsman's desire to improve upon his life's work, Lincoln came out of retirement with Wes to create a whiskey masterpiece that would carry on his family's name and legacy — ANGEL'S ENVY.

ANGEL'S ENVY continues to run as a family venture to this day. Wes' sons, Kyle and Andrew, are both an integral part of the company's operation where they serve as Production Manager and Lead Distillery Operator, respectively.

In addition to the flagship Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels, the company offers ANGEL'S ENVY Rye Finished in Rum Barrels and ANGEL's ENVY Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels. Each Expression exhibits a passion for experimenting outside of the conventional, producing unique whiskey steeped in tradition, but with an unexpected finish.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened its new distillery and brand home in 2016. Located at 500 East Main Street, the distillery is the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. The distillery houses all operations from the milling of grains to blending and bottling on site. The gift shop and The Finishing Room tasting experience add to the distillery tour, offering guests a uniquely personal experience in Louisville and the Bourbon Trail.

For more information, please visit us at www.angelsenvy.com

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About Green Forests Work

GFW's vision is to create a renewable and sustainable multi-use resource that will provide economic opportunities while enhancing the local and global environment. By converting reclaimed, non-native grasslands and shrublands into healthy, productive forestland, GFW is effectively addressing two needs of the region. Our reforestation projects provide jobs for equipment operators, nursery workers, and tree planters, and improve the environment by eradicating non-native species, restoring ecosystem services, and mitigating the effects of climate change. With the help of our partners and volunteers, this vision is quickly becoming a reality. Since 2009, we have planted more than 2.8 million trees on across 4,500 acres in eight states and provided opportunities for over 17,000 volunteers to participate in an initiative to heal lands affected by coal mining in Appalachia. More information is available at www.greenforestswork.org/.

