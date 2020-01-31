ANGEL'S ENVY® Announces Limited-Edition Release Of ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Tawny Port Wine Barrels

Beginning today, ANGEL'S ENVY 500 Main Members have early access to purchase a bottle online for pickup at the Louisville distilleryOn February 8, the limited-edition run of 5,400 bottles will be available for purchase at ANGEL'S ENVY's Louisville distillery and select retailers in KY, CA, FL, IL, NY and TN

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY ®, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, today announced the second release in its Cellar Collection, ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Tawny Port Wine Barrels. ANGEL'S ENVY's oldest single release to date, it is crafted from 10-year-old bourbon and is put through an extended finishing process for 10 months in tawny port barrels. The limited run of just 5,400 bottles will be available for purchase beginning on February 8 at select retailers in KY, CA, FL, IL, NY and TN, as well as at ANGEL'S ENVY's distillery in downtown Louisville.

"My dad always used to say 'taste is never an accident,' and when we first started dreaming up what Angel's Envy could be, we knew we wanted to explore and push the boundaries of bourbon. Our tawny port finish embodies exactly that," said Wes Henderson, ANGEL'S ENVY Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder. "When you combine the mellow finish from the tawny port barrels with the profile of our 10-year-old bourbon, you get a richness and complexity that I think our fans will really enjoy."

Beginning today, ANGEL'S ENVY 500 Main members can purchase a bottle ahead of the general public for pickup at the Louisville distillery. A limited number of bottles will be held for 500 Main purchases. To sign up for 500 Main, visit: https://500main.angelsenvy.com .

On the nose, ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Tawny Port Wine Barrels offers notes of dry fruit and oak. On the palate, notes of black pepper, toasted nuts, clove and delicate cinnamon spice are present, along with a hint of dried apricot. The finish is light and lingering, reminiscent of dried fruit dipped in dark chocolate. ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Tawny Port Wine Barrels is 111.6-proof (55.8% ABV).

Suggested retail price for a 750mL bottle, which may vary by market, is $249.99. For more information, visit www.angelsenvy.com/whiskey/tawny-barrel .

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is the culmination of the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson's storied, 40-year career and his son Wes Henderson's desire to create a premium bourbon that embodied his family's deep-rooted passion and knowledge of the industry.

Driven by a craftsman's desire to improve upon his life's work, Lincoln came out of retirement with Wes to create a whiskey masterpiece that would carry on his family's name and legacy — ANGEL'S ENVY.

ANGEL'S ENVY continues to run as a family venture to this day. Wes' sons, Kyle and Andrew, are both an integral part of the company's operation where they serve as Production Manager and Lead Distillery Operator, respectively.

In addition to the flagship Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels, the company offers ANGEL'S ENVY Rye Finished in Rum Barrels and ANGEL's ENVY Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels. Each Expression exhibits a passion for experimenting outside of the conventional, producing unique whiskey steeped in tradition, but with an unexpected finish.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened its new distillery and brand home in 2016. Located at 500 East Main Street, the distillery is the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. The distillery houses all operations from the milling of grains to blending and bottling on site. The gift shop and The Finishing Room tasting experience add to the distillery tour, offering guests a uniquely personal experience in Louisville and the Bourbon Trail.

