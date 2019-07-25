Anewsha Holding Group announce partnership with Matchbook Distilling at Cannabis Drinks Expo on July 25

Cannabis and infused beverage experts will share results of North American consumer study on cannabis-infused beverages



SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Drink expo hosted by the Beverage Trade Network is taking place July 25th, 2019 at the South San Francisco Conference Center in San Francisco California. It's the first expo in North America to discuss canna-beverages, which are expected to be a $1.4 billion market by 2023, according to Zenith Global. That's up from $89 million in 2018.

Along with Anewsha Holding Group's soon to be launched brand Pettys Bight, other sponsors and company speakers at the Cannabis Drinks Expo are Canopy Growth Corporation, owned partially by Constellation Brands, BevCanna Enterprises Inc., Hill Street Beverage Company Inc., and Lagunitas Brewing Company.

Anewsha through its Health and Wellness Business Unit is announcing its agreement with Matchbook Distilling Company for a bespoke spirit lineup included but not limited to Ready to drink "RTD" beverage macerated with botanical adaptogens and legal phytocannabinoids for local, regional and global distribution. The soon to be debuted brand, will focus on local ingredients from local farms and highlight being formulated and founded in the North Fork Region of New York State.

Matchbook Distilling Company located in Greenport, NY is a leader in creating custom spirits, prioritizing the science, tradition, anthropology and agriculture that make the art of alcohol so special. Operated by an experienced team of creative, hospitality, and spirits professionals with a collective passion for the craft of distilling, and a blend of interdisciplinary expertise.

Anewsha Holding Group is a privately held U.S. global corporation based in in New York City, NY, and incorporated in Wilmington, Delaware. Anewsha is a world leader in phytocannabinoid research and genetics has business units focused on health and wellness, agro-science, and biotechnology and through its affiliates has production and R&D facilities in Michigan, California, Poland and Puerto Rico.

