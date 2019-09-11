Analyzing the $500 Billion Global Beer Industry 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analyzing the Global Beer Industry 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly changing lifestyle of people, rapid urbanization, high disposable income, and the popularity of beer among the youth has ensured a good growth for the beer industry in recent years.

Even though the sector witnessed a slight slowdown in 2017-2018, the market, nevertheless, continued to perform well, almost reaching $500 billion by the end of 2017.



Here are some key takeaways of what's been happening in the global beer industry in recent years:

The beer industry in recent years has been driven by developing countries such as China , India , and Brazil . Surprisingly, developed markets witnessed a slump.

, , and . Surprisingly, developed markets witnessed a slump. Market consumption also grew at a reasonable rate, crossing 175 billion liters by the end of 2017.

Traditional markets, such as North America , remained flat in recent years as Latin America and the Asia Pacific led the industry growth.

, remained flat in recent years as and the led the industry growth. China took the leading spot as being the largest beer market, followed by the United States and Brazil .

took the leading spot as being the largest beer market, followed by and . Beer markets in Australia and Germany witnessed a decline in sales as the market battled tougher retail access and various government regulations.

and witnessed a decline in sales as the market battled tougher retail access and various government regulations. Introduction of innovative flavors and new ingredients found beer becoming the favored drink amongst the millennial crowd worldwide.

The growing popularity of craft beer has resulted in a higher preference for beer amongst consumers.

The acquisition of SABMiller by Anheuser Busch remained the highlight of recent years as the steady pace of consolidations continued in the global beer industry. While a decade ago, the global beer industry remained highly fragmented, today, through a steady process of consolidation, the market is becoming highly structured and closely held.



The recent years have been witness to the rise of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to becoming a global leader in the beer market. Following the acquisition of SABMiller, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV held roughly a 27% market share in the global beer industry, with Heineken and China resources following behind.



As the global beer market continues to grow towards becoming more and more saturated, the focus on value over volume and getting an innate understanding of the fast-changing preferences of consumers are going to be more critical than ever if companies want to stay in business. Testing different strategies and inventing diverse products is going to be vital for players to maintain their leadership positions in the coming years.



In this rapidly changing landscape, the author presents a complete analysis of the global beer market in its research report Analyzing the Global Beer Industry 2019.



The report includes the following:

Industry definition

Industry overview

Analysis of the market for premium beer

Industry analysis through market value and market volume

Industry segmentation

Analysis of major distribution channels

Global beer trade

Market share analysis of the major players

Industry forecast up to 2022

We look at the drivers for the global brewing industry along with the industry trends and challenges. A Porter's Five Forces Framework analysis of the global beer industry is included in the report, which looks at the various competitive factors impacting the industry from all sides and how these forces affect the buyers, suppliers, and other participants of the industry.



An analysis of key beer market looks at the beer industry in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, and other countries. Nearly 20 major markets are analyzed through an industry overview, industry value and volume analysis, industry segmentation, the major distribution channels, market share analysis, and an industry forecast till 2022.



We also analyze industry consolidation and the competitive landscape in the global beer industry. An analysis of the major industry players such as Anheuser-Busch, Heineken, China Resources, and many others, concludes this report on the global beer industry 2019.

Key Topics Covered:



A. Executive Summary



B. Industry Definition



C. Global Beer Industry

C.1 Industry Overview

C.2 Market for Premium Beer

C.3 Value & Volume Analysis

C.4 Industry Segmentation

C.5 Major Distribution Channels

C.6 Market Share Analysis

C.7 Global Beer Trade

C.8 Industry Forecast



D. Drivers for the Global Brewing Industry



E. Industry Trends & Challenges

E.1 Overview

E.2 Use of Complex Distribution Systems

E.3 Changes towards a Healthier Lifestyle

E.4 Fierce Competition

E.5 Retailers versus Beer Companies

E.6 Industry Globalization & Consolidation



F. Global Beer Industry: Porter's Five Forces Framework Analysis

F.1 Introduction

F.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer

F.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

F.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

F.5 Threat of New Entrants

F.6 Threat of Industry Substitution



G. Analysis of Key Markets



H. Industry Consolidation & Competitive Landscape



I. Major Industry Players



Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt San AS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings

Asia Pacific Breweries Limited

Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd.

Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH

Brandhouse Beverages (Pty) Ltd

Carlsberg A/S

Cervejaria Petrpolis SA

China Resources Enterprise

Coopers Brewery Limited

Diageo Plc

Dr. August Oetker KG

Grupo Mahou San Miguel

Grupo Modelo , S.A.B. de C.V.

, S.A.B. de C.V. Haacht Brewery

Hansa Borg Bryggerier AS

Harboes Bryggeri A/S

Heineken N.V.

Hijos de Rivera S.A.

Hite Jinro Ltd

Kirin Holding Company

Kopparbergs Brewery

Mohan Meakin Limited

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Moosehead Brewing Co

Oriental Brewery Co., Ltd.

Palm Breweries NV

Royal Unibrew A/S

SA DAMM

San Miguel Corporation

Sapporo Holdings

Spendrups Bryggeri AB

Sumol+compal, S.A.

Suntory Holdings

Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corporation

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited

United Breweries Holding Limited

