Amyris Receives Approval to Sell its Fermented Sugarcane Reb M in Brazil and Canada

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that it has received approval from both Brazilian and Canadian regulators to expand its distribution of its fermented sugarcane Reb M, branded as Purecane™ zero calorie sweetener in the US to both of these countries.

Purecane Brand Sweetener, also known as fermented sugarcane Reb M, is a no calorie and zero glycemic sweetener that can be used as part of a healthy diet to reduce the intake of sugar, calories and carbohydrates. It is made through a patented fermentation process that starts with sugarcane and then converts it to a pure, no calorie sweetener without any artificial chemicals.

In March, Amyris expanded its consumer product line with Purecane Baking Sweetener on purecane.com and has also made both the Packets and the Baking Sweetener available for sale on Amazon. Both Purecane products are certified Non-GMO and have been received with overwhelming positive reviews and strong sales.

Approved by the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária), which is responsible for the approval and supervision of food, Purecane fermented sugarcane Reb M underwent an extensive safety review before receiving approval for commercial distribution throughout the Brazilian food industry. Brazil is one of the world's fastest growing markets for natural sweetener and Amyris has positioned itself to be the market share leader with this approval and by establishing channel and brand relationships with the region's largest distributor of sweeteners and with Linea, the consumer market share leader for sweeteners.

In Canada, Health Canada - Food Directorate, Health Products & Food Branch has completed its extensive safety review and has also approved Amyris' fermented sugarcane Reb M as a sweetener ingredient for commercial distribution throughout the Canadian food industry.

"We're very pleased with these approvals and excited to accelerate the distribution of our fermented sugarcane Reb M sweetener in Brazil and Canada," said John Melo, President & CEO of Amyris.

Continued Melo, "I also want to highlight that the month of April is on track to be the best month yet for our Clean Beauty brands. Based on current performance, we are on track for over 1 million consumer visits to our consumer websites versus April of last year when we had about 160,000. Our Clean Beauty consumer sales are on track to exceed about $6 million this month, more than double our best month in history. We are experiencing very strong Biossance demand, Pipette is more than doubling in sales and the new hand sanitizer is significantly exceeding our sales expectations. Consumers are deeply committed to staying healthy and safe and the skin is the first line of defense for our immune system. Our sugar cane squalane and commitment to clean formulations is delivering the best performance for consumers at a critical time of need. In addition, our ingredients business and collaboration activity have also continued as planned for the year. We have focused on keeping our people and our supply chain partners safe during this period and we've added new fulfillment capacity and contract manufacturing to keep up with consumer demand. We really appreciate the patience of our customers as shipping is taking longer than normal to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy. With our new capacity, we expect to catch up on the increased orders within the next several weeks."

About Purecane

Pioneering sustainable sweetness through biotechnology, Amyris created fermented sugarcane Reb M, a clean sweetener that delivers the sweetest experience without the calories or artificial chemicals. Formulated with a No Compromise® approach, Amyris' sweetener is comprised of only clean ingredients because we are committed to improving the health of people and the planet without sacrificing great taste. The consumer product line has now expanded to include a baking sweetener, formulated to be the best-performing sweetener on the market for baked goods and cooking. The sweetener has been approved for sale in the US, Brazil, Canada, and Colombia.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. We apply these technologies to generate yeast strains that convert sugarcane syrup to highly-pure molecules. We supply sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events such as expected consumer adoption of our sweetener products internationally, anticipated Purecane brand growth, expected sales and distribution of our sweetener products, anticipated growth from products sales, expected quarterly and annual sales performance of Biossance, Pipette and Clean Beauty products, anticipated Amyris product revenue and product revenue growth and Amyris' expected results of operations and financial performance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-receives-approval-to-sell-its-fermented-sugarcane-reb-m-in-brazil-and-canada-301043287.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.