Ample Foods Announces Ample K, A Complete, Drinkable Ketogenic Meal Made With Quality, Real-Food Ingredients

Top Nutrition Indiegogo of All Time Caps Off First-Year Business Momentum by Making Popular Keto Diet Simple, Accessible for Busy Americans

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ample Foods, a San Francisco-based nutrition startup that enables people to have a complete, satisfying and healthy meal in under two minutes, today announced the availability of Ample K, a drinkable meal packed with recognizable, real-food ingredients custom-crafted for the ketogenic diet. Orian Research estimates the size of the global ketogenic food market at $5.07 billion in 2017, with forecasted growth to $6.5 billion by 2023.

Emerging research suggests that the ketogenic lifestyle, a high-fat and very low-carbohydrate diet that causes the body to use ketones instead of glucose for energy, may positively impact body composition and mental clarity, but followers can find it frustrating and inconvenient to get complete nutrition. With these challenges in mind, Ample worked with leading ketogenic researcher, Dr. Dominic D'Agostino, to create a formula with more than 25 superfood ingredients, including ten times the probiotic content of kombucha, four types of fiber and additional electrolytes. Unique among keto products, Ample K provides a truly complete, delicious meal, full of quality ingredients, in a mix-on-the-go powder with no need for supplemental fats.

"The ketogenic lifestyle can be daunting, so we wanted to make it super simple for people to live keto in a non-keto world," said Connor Young, CEO, Ample Foods, who founded the company after creating a drinkable meal to help his entrepreneurial friends take the guesswork out of healthy eating while working long, startup hours. "There is no question a home-prepared meal is best, but Ample K is the next best thing. We made sure it's packed with quality ingredients so you don't have to compromise."

Ample began shipping its drinkable meals in January, 2017, after securing funding as the top nutrition Indiegogo of all time and earning angel investments from 500 Startups, Hawkshead Capital, Compound and others. In year one, the company grew its monthly sales 700 percent and released Ample V, a plant-based version of the meal. Ample also set down permanent roots with a headquarters in San Francisco and signed as investors and advisors Mark Divine, creator of SEALFIT and Unbeatable Mind, and Chris Masterjohn, PhD, a leading nutrition expert and clinical researcher.

Ample K is available now in 400- or 600-calorie meals, conveniently shipped in pre-portioned, recyclable and BPA-free, mix-on-the-go bottles. Prices vary. Visit https://www.amplemeal.com/products/ample-k for more information and to order.

