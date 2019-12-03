Amisfield Appoints Mt. Beautiful USA As Exclusive US Importer for All Distribution and DTC Business

BENICIA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2018 Amisfield, a venerable Central Otago New Zealand wine producer, appointed Mt. Beautiful USA as its primary source of supply for the United States. Mt. Beautiful USA has since handled Amisfield's direct-to-consumer business and recently took over distribution efforts in the United States.

Mt. Beautiful USA's National Sales Manager Karl Ziegler adds, "We are very pleased to be able to represent the thoughtfully produced and delicious wines coming from Amisfield. The Amisfield winemaking and viticulture teams are doing the good work in the vineyards necessary to create an amazing expression of Central Otago Pinot Noir, and a racy offering of Sauvignon Blanc. We are looking forward to being able to show our U.S. customers the subtle nuances that differentiate these varietals grown in Central Otago vs. those grown on our Mt. Beautiful estate in North Canterbury. We are excited to push the conversation forward about New Zealand's different regions and educate the consumer on how each produces incredible wines with a sense of place."



Amisfield was established in 1988 and is a specialist producer of Pinot Noir and aromatic white wines, sourced from fruit grown on their Single Vineyard Estate, situated beneath the glacially sculptured Pisa mountain range. Their vineyards are managed holistically through organic practices focused around nurturing Amisfield's unique soils, vines and habitats. This combined with a rugged inland location and an extreme semi-continental climate, yields wines of remarkable purity, intensity and vibrancy. A state-of-the-art purpose-built winery is the focal point of the vineyard, enabling winemakers to craft wines with minimal intervention and as naturally as possible.

Amisfield wines imported into the U.S. retail $20 - $45 per bottle USD.

About Mt. Beautiful USA:

Beautiful wine comes from a beautiful place. Owner, Scholar Entrepreneur, and New Zealand native David Teece, believes his homeland "produces some of the best products in the world and aficionados everywhere should have a chance to experience them." The mission of Mt. Beautiful USA is to carry out David's wish throughout the United States with dignity and professionalism, living up to the standards of Mt. Beautiful New Zealand's Winery, Vineyard and Farms.



Learn more about Amisfield at amisfield.co.nz Visit mtbeautiful.com for more information or to direct sales inquiries to Karl Ziegler: karl@mtbeautiful.co.nz

