Amin Talati Continues Its Expansion in Washington DC With Addition of Dietary Supplement Industry Leader

Rend Al-Mondhiry Joins Amin Talati Upadhye, LLP

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading regulatory and litigation law firm Amin Talati Upadhye has announced that Rend Al-Mondhiry has joined the firm from the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). She will be Senior Counsel, resident in the Washington, D.C. Office.

"Amin Talati Upadhye's focus on advising companies developing products for health, wellness and beauty, including its sophisticated food safety and intellectual property capabilities, perfectly dovetails with the practice I have built over the years."

Focused on the industries of food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, Amin Talati Upadhye provides full legal services for the lifecycle of products aimed at improving the population's health and wellness.

"The depth and breadth of Rend's industry experience and relationships are matched by very few," said Ivan Wasserman, a partner and leader of the Washington, DC Office. "As the attorney for CRN, a leading trade association for the dietary supplement industry, Rend has skillfully advocated for, and earned the respect of, many of the world's leading health and nutrition companies. We are thrilled that she has chosen to join us as she will be a tremendous asset to our clients and our firm."

As CRN counsel, Rend has become one of the nation's most well-recognized attorneys for the dietary supplements industry. Among other things, she has been the industry's liaison to the state Attorneys General; has led CRN's program with the Nation Advertising Division (NAD); and has been a leading advocate on Prop 65 matters. She also advised the association on a variety of general business matters, including contract drafting, negotiation and review, non-profit and association governance issues. Prior to CRN, Rend was the state legislative counsel for the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) where she provided testimony and comments on legislative and regulatory proposals, drafted legislation and regulatory language and served as a policy expert in the area of food and drug law.

"During my time at CRN I had the privilege and honor to work with so many remarkable people and companies dedicated to improving health and wellness, and I am excited to continue to support them at Amin Talati," said Ms. Al-Mondhiry. "Joining an industry-focused law firm of this caliber, with all of the legal services it offers, allows me to broaden the ways I can serve this industry I love."

This is the firm's second addition to the Washington, DC office this year. Earlier, prominent advertising and marketing attorney Katie Bond joined the firm as a partner.

