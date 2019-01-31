America's Beer Distributors Deliver Choice, Variety, Ahead of Super Bowl LIII

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare to watch the Los Angeles Rams face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, the 135,000 hardworking men and women who make up America's beer distribution industry are working in overdrive to deliver unparalleled beer choice and variety to shelves and taps across the country.

"As the countdown to Sunday's big game begins, America's independent beer distribution employees are working to ensure consumers have access to the abundant choice and variety that is available in today's wide-ranging marketplace," said National Beer Wholesalers of America (NBWA) President & CEO Craig Purser.

According to NBWA Chief Economist Lester Jones, the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl are consistently a busy time for beer distributors around the country.

"The Super Bowl marks the first big occasion for beer distributors in 2019 and helps set the stage for the upcoming year," said Jones. "Around the country, the industry's men and women will be delivering tens of millions of cases of beer to licensed alcoholic beverage retailers throughout the nation in preparation for Sunday's big game."

According to NBWA and Fintech®, a leading solutions provider for beverage alcohol management, prior sales are a good indication of what to expect this year. In 2018, the Super Bowl teams' hometown metro areas posted strong beer performance during the week running up to the game. Using sales to retailer data provided by Fintech's InfoSource™, in 2018 the Boston metro area saw a 19 percent increase in sales across on- and off-premise establishments. The Philadelphia metro saw a jump in sales of 17 percent. Bars, taverns and restaurants in both markets saw almost a 10 percent increase in volumes.

The table below ranks weekly sales against the annual average for each year.

The U.S. Beer Markets Biggest Beer Occasions

Measured Against Weekly Average within Calendar Year

Week

2016

2017

2018

Labor Day (Week 21)

2

2

1

Fourth of July (Week 26)

1

1

2

Memorial Day (Week 35)

3

3

3

New Years (Week 52)

5

5

4

Christmas (Week 51)

4

4

5

Cinco de Mayo (Week 18)

7

6

6

Super Bowl (Week 5)

8

8

7

Thanksgiving (Week 47)

6

7

8

St Patrick's Day (Week 11)

10

9

9

Halloween (Week 44)

9

11

10

Easter 2018 (Week 14 )

11

10

11

Fintech OneSource and NBWA, 2019

As with all holidays, NBWA encourages responsible consumption for legal drinking age consumers before, during and after Sunday's big game.

The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) represents America's 3,000 independent beer distributors with operations in every state, congressional district and media market across the country. Licensed at the federal and state levels, beer distributors get bottles, cans, cases and kegs from a brewer or importer to stores, restaurants and other licensed retail accounts through a transparent and accountable regulatory system. Distributors build brands of all sizes -- from familiar domestic beers to new startup labels and imports from around the world – and generate enormous consumer choice while supporting 135,000 quality jobs in their home communities. Beer distributors work locally to keep communities safe by sponsoring programs to promote responsible consumption, combat drunk driving and work to eliminate underage drinking.

