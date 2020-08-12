American Natural Gas Helps Power Anheuser-Busch's Transition to Renewable Natural Gas in Houston and St. Louis

Leading Alternative Fuel Provider American Natural Gas Offers Cleanest Transportation Fuel Available to Support Brewer's Sustainability Goals

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading alternative fuel provider, American Natural Gas (ANG), announced today its support of one of the country's largest brewers, Anheuser-Busch, as the company continues to implement carbon reduction strategies in its supply chain by transitioning more than 180 delivery trucks in its Houston and St. Louis dedicated fleets to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), one of the cleanest burning fuels available.

As part of Anheuser-Busch's ongoing commitment to sustainable logistics, ANG currently fuels more than 80 delivery vehicles headquartered in Dallas and Houston, TX with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Today's announcement of 180 trucks, including the 80 vehicles powered by ANG, transitioning to RNG makes up approximately 30% of the brewer's national dedicated fleet. Anheuser-Busch's transition to RNG covers more than 8.5 million miles traveled each year and by transitioning to RNG, Anheuser-Busch will reduce emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional diesel.

"At ANG we are dedicated to helping fleet operators like Anheuser-Busch meet their business sustainability goals and we are honored to support their transition to an RNG-powered fleet," said Drew West, CEO and founder of American Natural Gas. "Companies like Anheuser-Busch, who are setting the sustainability bar high, are driving the alternative fueling industry forward. At ANG, we strive to provide 100% of our customers with RNG, the cleanest transportation fuel available today."

Since 2011, ANG has worked to transform the transportation industry, including partnering with energy providers, equipment manufacturers, and construction companies to strengthen the country's sustainable fueling infrastructure nationwide. Over the last five years, the use of RNG for transportation has increased nearly 300%, displacing more than 7.5 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in the U.S. The results are equivalent to removing 18 billion gas-powered cars from the road for one year or planting 123 million new trees.

"We are incredibly fortunate to work hand-in-hand with our suppliers to identify new solutions, like RNG, to improve the sustainability of our fleet and reduce carbon emissions across our entire value chain," said Ingrid De Ryck, Vice President of Procurement and Sustainability at Anheuser-Busch. "Innovation in the transportation sector is a massive opportunity for companies like ours and we continuously strive to lead the industry by transporting every beer in the most sustainable way possible."

American Natural Gas (ANG) delivers turnkey fueling solutions to fleets of all shapes and sizes. ANG is a premier distributor of alternative motor fuels in the US. ANG designs, builds, owns, operates and maintains a growing network of alternative energy stations across the county. ANG's mission is to make renewable natural gas and other alternative energy options readily available for commercial and public use nationwide. ANG's team of industry, legal, construction, engineering and entrepreneurial experts is committed to driving the alternative fuel industry forward. With more than 20 years of industry experience, ANG will provide the best solution possible to meet and exceed their customer's sustainability goals. To learn more, visit www.americannaturalgas.com

