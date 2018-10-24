American Freedom Distillery Selects Brandware For Premium Craft Spirits Public Relations

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandware, an independent, full-service brand communications agency, has been selected as American Freedom Distillery's public relations agency of record. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based craft distillery produces American-made premium spirits, including the Rekker Rum and signature Horse Soldier Bourbon brands.

Founded by a close-knit group of former Green Beret combat veterans, the company has been on a rapid growth track in its home state of Florida and is now poised to launch in new markets around the country. Combining distilling methods learned at Scottish, Irish and American craft distilleries, American Freedom Distillery subscribes to an all-American ingredient philosophy – including its distinctive Horse Soldier Bourbon bottle, which is created in molds forged from World Trade Center steel. The company also has a strong philanthropic commitment: it donates a portion of bourbon proceeds to support the "America's Response" monument at Ground Zero in Manhattan.

Brandware will manage both regional and national media communications, including local influencer campaigns as the company launches in new markets.

About American Freedom Distillery

American Freedom Distillery is a St. Petersburg, Florida-based craft distillery of American-made, premium spirits, founded by U.S. Special Forces veterans whose story was told in the 2018 movie 12 Strong. Current products include Rekker Rum and Horse Soldier Bourbon. The company's signature bourbon bottles are pressed in molds made from World Trade Center steel, salvaged from the site after the events of September 11, 2001. An on-site restaurant, America Neat, is scheduled to open in 2019.

About Brandware

Brandware creates insights-driven, impactful coverage, content and conversation across today's most effective earned, paid and owned communications channels. Headquartered in Atlanta, Brandware has additional teams in Los Angeles, Charleston, SC and Huntsville, AL. Brandware is one of Atlanta's Top 20 public relations firms (Atlanta Business Chronicle), a U.S. Top 100 independent agency (O'Dwyers) and most recently was named a Top 20 Marketing Agency by Agency Spotter.

