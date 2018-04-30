Amaro Montenegro Takes Home Top Honors At 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Brand wins Best in Show Liqueur, Best Herbal and Botanical Liqueur, and a rare Double Gold medal

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaro Montenegro, Italy's most popular and iconic amaro brand with more than 130 years of history and heritage, was recognized for its superior quality and taste at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most influential spirits competitions in the world. Amaro Montenegro received three of the highest honors: the coveted Best in Show Liqueur award, Best Herbal and Botanical Liqueur, as well as the rare and prestigious Double Gold medal in the Herbal and Botanical Liqueurs category – an honor bestowed only when members of the esteemed panel of judges unanimously award a Gold medal designation based on a blind tasting.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition was founded in 2000 as a way to recognize exceptional products in the spirits industry. This year's competition was the biggest in its history, featuring more than 2,200 entries.

"It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the top spirits brands in the world, and proof that the unique and authentic Amaro Montenegro recipe, which has been carefully protected over the years, truly stands the test of time," said Marco Ferrari, CEO, Gruppo Montenegro. "We look forward to proving our excellence for years to come, as consumers continue to embrace amaro as their spirit of choice."

This acknowledgement follows Amaro Montenegro's recent Gold medal in the Bitters - Digestive (Potable) category at the 2017 International Wine and Spirit Competition, an organization that promotes and rewards the quality and excellence of the world's best wines, spirits and liqueurs, reinforcing the brand's position among the top amaros in the world.

"Throughout the world, Amaro Montenegro has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional quality," said Rob Cullins, North American Regional Director, Gruppo Montenegro. "As we expand into new markets, we believe this distinguished recognition as a superior liqueur will encourage new consumers to explore drinking occasions with Amaro Montenegro."

Amaro Montenegro is a 130-year-old amaro that is born of extraordinary experiences and baptized by irreverence. The award-winning bitter-sweet flavor of Amaro Montenegro begins with the cultivation and extraction of 40 botanicals collected from around theof the globe, preserved at a controlled temperature and humidity, and crushed only moments before they enter the extraction phase. Three different methods are used to extract the essence of each botanical: boiling, maceration, and distillation to create Amaro Montenegro's signature blend. This process is overseen by Master Herbalist, Dr. Matteo Bonoli, who oversees every batch just as the brand's founder, Stanislao Cobianchi, did back in 1885.

At 23 percent alcohol (46° proof) Amaro Montenegro is smoother and more balanced than other amaro brands. The robust flavor of Amaro Montenegro can be enjoyed on its own or mixed with other ingredients to craft a variety of cocktails — its versatility and taste create a deeply memorable experience, no matter the occasion.

For more information about Amaro Montenegro, visit www.amaromontenegro.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter @AmaroMonte and Instagram at @AmaroMonte.

ABOUT MONTENEGRO

Amaro Montenegro, a favorite amaro of bartenders, mixologists and connoisseurs across the world, was perfected in 1885 and is made from a secret recipe that captures the essence of 40 botanicals collected by discoverer and herbalist Stanislao Cobianchi from around the world. Montenegro's signature complex taste is characterized by a pleasing blend of sweet and bitter notes. Rich in Italian heritage, the name pays homage to the second queen of Italy, Princess Helen of Montenegro and was served during her marriage to Italy's King Victor Emmanuel III in 1896. Montenegro is produced in Bologna, Italy using the same boiling, maceration and distillation process that was practiced more than 130 years ago.

ABOUT THE SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the largest, most influential international spirits competition in America, is judged by a prestigious panel of nationally recognized spirits experts. Judging is based on a blind, consensual procedure, ensuring competitive integrity as it remains the nation's most respected spirits competition. For more information about the competition visit www.sfspiritscomp.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Patrick Rizzuto, Golin on behalf of Amaro Montenegro

212.373.6015

prizzuto@golin.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amaro-montenegro-takes-home-top-honors-at-2018-san-francisco-world-spirits-competition-300638980.html

SOURCE Gruppo Montenegro