Altos Tequila Announces Partnership with the Charles Schwab Challenge 2019 PGA Tournament

Recipe Featuring Altos Tequila to be the Official Margarita of the Tournament May 20th to 26th 2019 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX



FORT WORTH, Texas, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altos Tequila, part of the Pernod Ricard portfolio of brands, announces its partnership with the Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Tournament taking place May 20th – 26th 2019 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX.

On February 22nd – National Margarita Day – a panel of judges comprised of tournament organizers, local influencers, officials from the Fort Worth area, as well as The Colonial's membership gathered for a margarita tasting event at the Colonial Country Club where multiple recipes of margaritas featuring Altos Tequila were submitted for contention. Flavors ran the spectrum from spicy to sweet, but the more traditional recipe entitled "The Purist - featuring Altos Tequila" dominated to reign as what will be the "official" margarita of the Charles Schwab Challenge. "Colonial has long been famous for our margaritas. The margarita is an iconic trademark of our tournament and we are taking it up a notch with the high-quality Altos Tequila," notes Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament Director Michael Tothe.

"The Purist – featuring Altos Tequila" will be made available for attendees 21 + in all concession areas and tents where spirits are served as well as in the specially- designed, festive Margarita Cantina. Other margaritas featuring Altos Tequila that will be served include: The Watermelon Margarita and The Ranch Water Margarita (which includes Topo Chico and lime.)

Altos Tequila is a high-quality tequila distilled in the Destilería Colonial de Jalisco in the Los Altos highlands of Mexico where the Blue Weber Agave is grown for 7-8 years at 2,100 M above sea level in volcanic soil before being hand-picked for the tequila. The agave is then slow cooked in a brick oven for 3 days and rolled with a 2-ton volcanic Tahona Stone and a roller mill to get the juice from the plant. It is then fermented for an average of 36 hours then distilled in small batch copper stills.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is part of the PGA FedEx Cup. The annual event held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX was honored as the "Most Engaged Community" in 2018 among all events on tour and as the tour leader in charitable giving. The tournament has been hosted at Colonial since 1946, making it the longest tenured PGA tournament held at the same venue. For more information regarding the Charles Schwab Challenge visit: https://www.charlesschwabchallenge.com and for more information on Altos Tequila go to: https://altostequila.com.

About Altos Tequila:

Altos Tequila was created by bartenders Henry Besant and Dre Masso who partnered with Maestro Tequilero Jesús Hernandez to create a high-quality authentic tequila that was accessible to tequila fans all over. Hernandez runs the Destilería Colonial de Jalisco in the Los Altos highlands of Mexico where The Blue Weber agave is grown for 7-8 years at 2,100 M above sea level in volcanic soil before being hand-picked for the tequila. The agave is then slow cooked in a brick oven for 3 days and rolled with a 2-ton volcanic Tahona Stone and a roller mill to get the juice from the plant. It is then fermented for an average of 36 hours then distilled in small batch copper stills. The total amount of non-recycled material per year could fit inside the trunk of a car. For more info go to: https://altostequila.com

About PGA TOUR:

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners, charities and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR SeriesChina. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 25 countries (84 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017, tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.65 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Charles Schwab & Co.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 345 offices and 10.9 million active brokerage accounts, 1.6 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.2 million banking accounts, and $3.33 trillion in client assets as of February 28, 2018. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, http://www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.

