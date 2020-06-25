Alsace Rocks the Web

Explore Alsace Wines Up Close and on Your Screens

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Alsace has rolled out a robust digital program to increase awareness of the region's wines and support producers and the US wine industry across all sectors. A multi-faceted plan targeting trade and consumers shifts the "Alsace Rocks" campaign, traditionally a series of in-person educational events and tastings, to the virtual world.

This new iteration of Alsace Rocks includes partnerships with industry leaders such as SevenFifty and Wine.com, as well as independent retailers. Wines of Alsace will continue to showcase the high-quality, affordable wines, passionate winemakers, and distinct soil types of this picturesque, white-wine focused region in northeastern France. Home to families tending vines for generations, Alsace is a leader in organic and biodynamic production with producers keen to sustain the land for future generations.

A key component of the program is a deep dive into Alsace wines for industry professionals. This high-level master class on July 13th will take the trade on a virtual journey exploring the Alsace region. Hosted by Thierry Fritsch, Alsace's Head Enologist and Chief Wine Educator, the webinar will feature an expert sommelier panel including Matthew Kaner in Los Angeles, Josh Nadel, MS, in New York, and Jennifer Wagoner in Chicago.

Wine lovers can tune in to a series of virtual events hosted by sommeliers, influencers, and Alsace producers, as part of promotional offerings with Wine.com and select retailers. Wine buyers can turn to SevenFifty for sommelier-curated Alsace wine lists and an enhanced regional guide to educate their teams and customers.

Alsace Ambassador and Master Sommelier Josh Nadel shares why Alsace wines should be a staple in everyone's repertoire, "Alsace wines have more diversity of flavors and deliciousness than any other single wine region in the world. Couple that with their value and their versatility, and it's easy to see!"

Located in northeastern France, Alsace is nestled between the Vosges Mountains and the Rhine River. On the foothills of the mountains, AOC Alsace and 51 distinctive Alsace Grand Cru vineyards are planted on 13 soil types. From granite to limestone and volcanic to sandstone, these soils form a complex mosaic allowing producers to match varieties to the best terroir and create expressive wines that are specific to individual vineyard plots.

Alsace grows seven main varieties: dry Riesling, earthy Pinot Gris, refreshing Pinot Blanc, exuberant Gewurztraminer, aromatic Muscat, thirst-quenching Sylvaner, and one red variety, elegant Pinot Noir. From traditional-method sparklers and rich, late harvest wines to easy-drinking AOC Alsace and concentrated and complex Grand Cru bottlings, Alsace makes it all.

