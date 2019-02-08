More and more consumers are seeking powerful and effective stim-free pre-workout options and ProSupps® has delivered, by releasing its' performance-based, DR. Jekyll® Stimulant-Free PWOFinally, ALPHA's don't have to compromise performance, just because they want a stimulant-free pre-workout

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSupps® has done it again. Meet Dr. Jekyll® Stimulant-Free Pre-workout, the most unique, performance based and versatile, all-in-one, stimulant-free, thermogenic pre-workout available. This unique formula was developed to maximize focus, muscle pumps and fullness, while increasing training endurance and elevating strength/power output.†

"The ProSupps® community or PS Army as we refer to them, asked us to make a performance first, stimulant free pre-workout, and we delivered," said Priscila Prunella, Senior Director of Marketing at ProSupps®. "Many in our community shared that they consumed coffee and energy drinks throughout the day and weren't looking for more stimulants in their pre-workout, others told us they worked out at night and didn't want to disrupt their sleep, while still others were looking for the product to stack with Mr. Hyde®."

ProSupps® innovative formula is the first to include nooLVL™, a pump and focus combined super-compound, that is designed to power blood flow and energy for sustained workouts. Along with nooLVL™ are the endurance and power enhancing ingredients Creatine Hydrochloride, Beta Alanine and Afromomum Melegueta for intense thermogenic activity. This formula has 0 simulants, no caffeine, 0 sugar and 0 carbs, and a fully transparent labels with no proprietary blends. Additionally it is banned substance tested and Informed Choice Certified. BOOM.

The product will be available March 4th at Vitamin Shoppe, Nationwide on April 8th, and comes in four flavors, Lollipop Punch, Blue Razz Popsicle, Blueberry Lemonade, What-O-Melon.

Frisco. TX. ProSupps® is a leading sports nutrition brand, delivering innovative, quality, performance-based products to bodybuilders, athletes and fitness fanatics everywhere. Though widely known for their massively popular Mr. Hyde® and Dr. Jekyll® pre-workout products, ProSupps® product portfolio also includes a full range of intra, post workout and diet and weight management products.

