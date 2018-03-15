Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas

EDMONDS, Wash., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Coffee Solutions, the industry's one-stop-shop for all office coffee service needs, will be exhibiting at next week's annual National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The premier event for vending, coffee services, micro-markets, and food service professionals draws nearly 300 exhibitors and thousands of attendees every year.

"We are very much looking forward to this year's show," said Chris Taffera, Director of Operations at Alliant Coffee Solutions. "We have expanded our booth size, and brought on several new products this year that we are very proud to share. We can't wait to show everyone what is new with Alliant and our partners."

Building on over 20 years in the industry, Alliant Coffee Solutions offers a broad portfolio of products for office environments. Their portfolio includes whole and ground beans, single serve pods, organic teas, single serve cups, and gourmet soluables. Alliant's commitment to sustainability has led to the introduction of recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable materials into their products and packaging, and continue to look for ways in which can improve their practices and use of sustainable materials. In the early 2000s, they were one of the initial adopters of the zero-waste coffee pod that provides an outstanding cup of coffee while being completely biodegradable. Alliant will be demonstrating their latest products at NAMA in booth #640. Additional information can be found at alliantcoffee.com.

About Alliant Coffee Solutions

Alliant Coffee Solutions is a comprehensive solution for office and home coffee needs. From beans to teas to single serve pods and cups, and condiments, we have it covered. Our focus on quality, commitment to sustainability, and wide-variety of products and brands gives consumers the freedom to create the perfect coffee experience for an office or home. Our roasting partner was awarded the prestigious Roaster of the Year Award by Roast Magazine, given annually to roasters that inspire excellence in their mission, commitment to sustainable practices, product quality, and innovation.

About NAMA

Founded in 1936, NAMA is the association representing the $25 billion U.S. convenience services industry. With more than 1,000-member companies – including many of the world's most recognized brands – NAMA provides advocacy, education and research for its membership. Visit namanow.org.

