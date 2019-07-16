All-Star Judging Panel Unveiled for The Art Institutes' Design Competition

Josh Golden, President & Publisher of Ad Age, and Ned Reid, Creative Director at CNN, among others, to evaluate student submissions



PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Institutes announced today a panel of world-class judges that will participate in its logo design competition taking place July 15 through August 16. The competition aims to engage and inspire current students while providing an outlet for educational leadership to evaluate and explore its brand, as it continues to evolve to meet the needs of those it serves. A winner will be selected from one of eight school communities, after a decision by staff in conjunction with a panel of creative industry leaders, known as the Creative Collective.

The panel of judges is comprised of accomplished executives at leading news, media, branding, advertising, marketing and communication agencies, design studios, as well as notable faculty. The list of judges includes:



Josh Golden , President & Publisher, Ad Age

, President & Publisher, Ad Age Ned Reid , Creative Director, CNN

, Creative Director, CNN Jorge Rosales , Brand Creative Art Director, The Richards Group

, Brand Creative Art Director, The Richards Group Jaime Belden , Creative Director, Lopez Negrete Communications

, Creative Director, Lopez Negrete Communications Miriam Soberanes , Owner, Rare Velvet Designs

, Owner, Rare Velvet Designs Ozzie Areu , Founder & CEO, Areu Bros. Studios

, Founder & CEO, Areu Bros. Studios Diana Perez , Owner & Creative Director, Diana Perez Design

, Owner & Creative Director, Diana Perez Design Celia Geraldo , Creative Manager & Owner, CG Global, LLC

, Creative Manager & Owner, CG Global, LLC Damian Alpizar , CEO/Director, 208 Monkeys

, CEO/Director, 208 Monkeys George Zwierko , Principal, Three Chairs Production and Rumbo Cultural Marketing

, Principal, Three Chairs Production and Rumbo Cultural Marketing Heather Christman , Creative Director, Christman Creative

"We're honored to have such an esteemed group of creative industry leaders serve on our panel of judges to provide expert insight on the design work from our incredibly talented students," said Claude Brown, Chancellor of The Art Institutes. "As we look ahead to the future and determine how we can continue to best serve our students, staff, leadership, communities and the creative economy overall, it is important that we look within and ensure our brand represents our identity, mission and vision."

The one winning student will receive a $1,000 scholarship for their creativity in addition to bragging rights. For more information on the contest, rules and eligibility, please visit https://artinstitutes.edu/creative-competition-2019. All submissions must be made via email: AiLogoComp@studioenterprise.com.

About The Art Institutes

The Art Institutes is a system of private, non-profit schools through the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Administrative office: The Art Institutes, 615 McMichael Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 © 2019. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved. Our email address is materialsreview@aii.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-star-judging-panel-unveiled-for-the-art-institutes-design-competition-300886123.html

SOURCE The Art Institutes