Alimentaria 2020 Reaffirms Itself at Fira de Barcelona as an Essential Global Meeting Point for the Food Industry

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentaria Barcelona, one of the main food, drink and foodservice trade shows worldwide, which will take place from 20th to 23rd April 2020 at Fira de Barcelona, has as priorities expanding the presence of exhibitors and professional visitors from all over the world, promoting commercial exchanges and projecting gastronomy.

With more than 110,000 m2 of exhibition space, the event will be held alongside Hostelco to offer the food and catering equipment industry a great platform for internationalisation, business and innovation.

Alimentaria 2020 aims to increase the levels of internationalisation of its previous edition, which welcomed 4,500 exhibiting companies, 1,000 of which came from 70 countries, and around 150,000 visitors, 30% of them international, from 156 countries.

With the challenge of revalidating the 12,500 + business meetings that took place in the previous edition of Alimentaria, the Hosted Buyers loyalty and invitation programme has selected 680 key buyers, importers and distributors from strategic countries from five continents so that they can attend the show. On the other hand, Alimentaria has invited some 1,000 important Spanish buyers.

Canada, Japan, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam will be exhibiting with their own pavilions for the first time in Alimentaria 2020. Italy, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Greece, Romania, Poland, Morocco, United States of America, Israel, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, China, Korea, Indonesia and Thailand, among others, will also have a significant presence.

Alimentaria's offer will be distributed among the Intercarn (meat), Interlact (dairy), Expoconser (preserves), Snacks, Biscuits & Confectionery (sweets and snacks); Mediterranean Foods (Mediterranean diet, olive oils and vegetable oils) and Restaurama (Food Service). These will also incorporate the new Alimentaria Trends show, which will display trending sub-sectors such as Fine Foods, Organic Foods, Free From foods, Halal Foods and Functional Foods. Additionally, Grocery Foods will bring together the main consumer goods companies, International Pavilions will bring together all the foreign suppliers, while Lands of Spain will do the same with the national production of the various Spanish regions.

The trade show activities will promote innovation in the sector and the interrelationship between the food, gastronomy and tourism industries, with an emphasis on sustainability. Thus, the Experience Live Gastronomy event, will be a space for workshops, presentation and cooking shows with prestigious chefs that add more than 30 Michelin stars. Similarly, the Alimentaria Hub area will be dedicated to innovation, knowledge and entrepreneurship, based on congresses, conferences, fast talks and exhibitions.

