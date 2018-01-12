Alimentaria 2018 Will Enhance the Participation of US and Canadian Visitors

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentaria Barcelona, one of the main food, drink and foodservice trade shows worldwide is readying its biggest edition in years to offer the food industry a major platform for internationalisation and business, with a high level of innovation, making gastronomy its differentiating factor. The event, that will take place from 16 to 19 April next year at Fira de Barcelona (Spain) expects to attract an increasing number of buyers from USA and Canada.

With a net exhibition space of over 100,000 sq. m, the joint organisation of the show with Hostelco, the International Exhibition of Equipment for Restaurants, Hotels and Mass Catering, offers both the retail and HoReCa sectors the most comprehensive and cross-cutting offering to date. Some 4,500 exhibiting firms and more than 150,000 professional visitors are expected.

During the last edition of the show, 11% of the International visitors were coming from USA and for Alimentaria 2018 the organisation expects to increase this number, considering that this country is the main external market for Spanish products after the EU zone, with €1,5 billion in 2016, the 6% of the purchases, according to the Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries (FIAB). Olive oil, wine and olives are the most exported goods. On the other hand, Canada –with €195 million spent in Spanish food products- is becoming a very attractive market as it experienced a growth of 19% in its purchases from Spain, especially wines, followed by olives and pork meat.

Gastronomic and innovative Excellence

Boosting innovation and gastronomic quality remain two major hallmarks of Alimentaria. Consequently the show's activities are geared towards identifying the main trends and enhancing the connections between the food, gastronomic and tourist industries. Thus, in the area The Alimentaria Experience over 200 workshops, tastings and cooking shows will take place, with a selected group of chefs that own close to 40 Michelin stars (Carme Ruscalleda or Andoni Luis Aduriz, among others), while top international wine experts such as Jancis Robinson, Nick Lander and Eric Asimov will participate in the Vinorum Think event. The area The Alimentaria Hub will become a knowledge, innovation and business centre, in which some 11,200 professional meetings between buyers and exhibiting companies from more than 70 countries will be developed.

