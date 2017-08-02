Aldi’s $17 Highland Scotch Whisky Wins Australian Award

Discount supermarket chain Aldi is known for low prices. But after taking home first prize at the Melbourne International Spirits Competition, Aldi deserves recognition for their affordable, high-quality whisky too.

The chain’s Highland Black Scotch received the Double Gold prize, the Australian competition’s highest honor, for its excellent body, color, finish, and modest price. Available in Australia, Europe, and the U.K., a 700-milliliter bottle of the 8-year-old whisky retails for just £12.99 (about $17). The competition’s founder, Adam Levy, told News.com.au that, “at its price point, it compares to a good quality mass-produced whisky. To get the Double Gold award, it means the spirit is in the top 10 percent of the whole competition.”

That’s no small feat considering the Aldi brand liquor had to face a tough panel of buyers, restaurant owners, distributors, and importers along with a myriad of other whiskies in its price range before being declared the overall winner.

This is the second award for the whisky. It scored silver at the International Spirits Challenge in May of this year. Judges explained that prize by saying that the brand offered a “rich blend of the finest grain and malt whiskies from Scotland.”

It’s not a surprise that the budget chain is making quality liquors at accessible prices. Although Aldi’s stores in the U.S. don’t sell hard liquor, Americans have been able to taste another Aldi award winner, its $8.99 Côtes de Provence rosé. The wine previously won a silver medal at the International Wine Challenge, making it one of the best cheap wines in the world.

Make sure to check whether your local Aldi carries alcohol before heading out for that bottle of rosé, as not all stores carry wine. Aldi has a handy search engine on their website that can direct you to one of their many locations that carry wine or beer.

