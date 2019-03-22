Aldi Is Selling Bottled Pineapple Mimosas Just in Time for Easter Brunch

Without a shadow of doubt, America’s favorite boozy brunch drink is the mimosa. They’re really not that hard to make ­— it’s just orange juice and bubbly — but it’s always nice when you’re able to skip steps and save money in the process. So let’s cut to the chase: Aldi is selling bottled pre-made mimosas.

Previously, the German grocer sold just the classic citrusy flavor by the bottle, but new this year is a pineapple variety made with real fruit juice. It comes in a full-size wine bottle (750 milliliters), has an ABV of 8 percent and costs just $8.99, which is way cheaper than buying Champagne (or prosecco) and juice separately. Find it in stores starting Wednesday, April 3.

There are a bunch of other seasonal items popping up at Aldi over the next month or so, including spiral sliced ham, French toast, bagels, croissants, stuffing mix and apple wine. Most importantly, Easter candy goes on sale March 27. The selection of holiday treats includes surprise eggs, chocolate bunnies, truffle eggs and more. Cheap chocolate, carbs and fruity booze all under one roof is truly a dream come true, but there are so many other reasons why we’re obsessed with shopping at Aldi.