  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits

Aldi Is Selling Bottled Pineapple Mimosas Just in Time for Easter Brunch

By
Editor
That’s better than anything the Easter Bunny could offer
aldi pineapple mimosa
Photo modified: Courtesy of Aldi

Without a shadow of doubt, America’s favorite boozy brunch drink is the mimosa. They’re really not that hard to make ­— it’s just orange juice and bubbly — but it’s always nice when you’re able to skip steps and save money in the process. So let’s cut to the chase: Aldi is selling bottled pre-made mimosas.

The 150 Best Bars in America

Previously, the German grocer sold just the classic citrusy flavor by the bottle, but new this year is a pineapple variety made with real fruit juice. It comes in a full-size wine bottle (750 milliliters), has an ABV of 8 percent and costs just $8.99, which is way cheaper than buying Champagne (or prosecco) and juice separately. Find it in stores starting Wednesday, April 3.

Related
The 12 Best Easter Egg Hunts for All Ages Gallery25 Candies From Your Childhood You Didn’t Know Still Exist GalleryThe Most Popular Candy That Debuted the Year You Were Born GalleryThe 12 Best Recipes for Holiday Ham Gallery

There are a bunch of other seasonal items popping up at Aldi over the next month or so, including spiral sliced ham, French toast, bagels, croissants, stuffing mix and apple wine. Most importantly, Easter candy goes on sale March 27. The selection of holiday treats includes surprise eggs, chocolate bunnies, truffle eggs and more. Cheap chocolate, carbs and fruity booze all under one roof is truly a dream come true, but there are so many other reasons why we’re obsessed with shopping at Aldi.

Click for slideshow
The Best Bottomless Brunch Deal in Every State (Where It’s Legal) Gallery
Tags
aldi
brunch
Cocktail
drink
Easter
mimosa
news
Cocktails & Spirits
pineapple mimosa