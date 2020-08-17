Alani Nu Continues Retail Expansion In Select QuikTrip Locations

Wellness Brand Debuts Five Delicious Energy Drinks in Dominant Convenience and Gasoline Retailer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, premium women's wellness brand, continues to expand their retail presence across the country with the debut of five energy drinks in select QuikTrip (QT) locations. Flavors Watermelon Wave, Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Tropsicle, Cosmic Stardust, and Mimosa can now be found in the refrigerated section of 115 stores across the nation.

"In 2020 alone, we've celebrated many milestones in our retail expansion, making Alani Nu more shoppable in-store than ever," said Max Clemons, co-founder of Alani Nu. "This has been a pivotal year in establishing Alani Nu as the leader in women's wellness and nutrition, despite the entry of both new and well-established brands into the market."

Made in the United States, Alani Nu products are crafted from hand selected, simple ingredients with no fillers. In addition to delicious energy drinks, their unique line of supplements empower women to maximize their workouts, build muscle, and recover quickly. Original flavors such as Confetti Cake protein, Strawberry Kiwi BCAA, and Rainbow Candy pre-workout make their products as delicious as they are effective.

"Partnering with QuikTrip enables us to make a healthy impact on more people's lives," added Clemons. "We look forward to future opportunities in the retail space, and feel confident in those we have already identified."

Alani Nu has plans to expand their QuikTrip product offering later this year.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a premium women's wellness brand that is strategically designed for women and made in the USA. Their wide range of health and fitness supplements can be found on Amazon, GNC, and in select QuikTrip and Kroger stores across the United States. Additionally, all products are available online at www.alaninu.com. For more information, please get in touch by emailing contact@alaninu.com.

