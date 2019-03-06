Alamo Drafthouse Launching the Tillman Tap in Partnership with the Pat Tillman Foundation

PHOENIX, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Tempe is proud to launch the first Tillman Tap with a special screening of THE DIRTY DOZEN. The Tillman Tap, featuring SanTan Brewing's Devil's Ale, will be available starting March 6 at all screenings at Alamo Tempe and in the bar. For each glass of the Tillman Tap sold, $1 will be donated to the Pat Tillman Foundation. A portion of proceeds from the kick-off screening of THE DIRTY DOZEN will be donated to the foundation.

Starting this March, guests attending a screening at Alamo Tempe will have the opportunity to order Phoenix's own SanTan Brewing Devil's Ale on Tap and have a portion of the proceeds be donated to The Pat Tillman Foundation. The foundation was formed in memory of the Arizona Cardinal-turned-Army Ranger who died in action in Afghanistan in 2004.

Since 2004, the Pat Tillman Foundation has dedicated itself to supporting active-duty military, veterans and their spouses with academic scholarships and professional development opportunities.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Pat Tillman Foundation to launch the Tillman Tap," says Alamo Tempe Operating Partner, Derek Dodd. "Pat has had a lasting legacy on the Phoenix community both at ASU and in the NFL, so the opportunity to honor him and his family is something that we cherish. We're thankful to the Tillman Foundation and Family, as well as SanTan Brewing for helping us make this charity beer tap possible."

Tillman's legacy in Phoenix includes an incredible career as an Arizona Cardinal and a PAC-10 championship as an ASU Sun-Devil. Since his death, his legacy has grown to include Pat's Run, a 4.2 mile run in honor of the Pat Tillman Foundation and an ESPN ESPY award for Service. Since 2004 the foundation has chosen 580 Tillman scholars at over 100 universities and has invested over $16 million.

"The Pat Tillman Foundation is grateful to Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas for honoring the legacy and service of Pat Tillman through their Charity on Tap program and the Tillman Tap," says Christopher Cordes, Manager of Development for the Pat Tillman Foundation. "Our mission is to unite and empower remarkable military veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. The Tillman Tap will help enable this investment in our Tillman Scholars. Thank you Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas!"

SanTan Brewing has been a long-term partner of Alamo Phoenix, where a selection of their craft beer has been on tap at both theaters.

"SanTan Brewing is honored to have our Devil's Ale, American Pale Ale, featured as the Tillman Tap at Alamo Drafthouse Tempe," says Anthony Canecchia, Founder, Brewer and Distiller at SanTan Brewing. "Pat Tillman is an Arizona and national hero, through his sacrifice and dedication to his country. We thank our partners at Alamo Drafthouse for this opportunity to stand beside The Pat Tillman Foundation and the incredible Tillman Scholars."

