Airport Hospitality Group OTG And Starbucks Announce Partnership To Introduce Re-Imagined Customer Experience In Airports Across The Country

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport hospitality group OTG and Starbucks today announced a new partnership to introduce a re-imagined customer experience, with a focus on new experiential concepts and innovative technology to better serve travelers at airports across the country.

OTG is known for its best-in-class approach to dining and retail in airports including Newark, LaGuardia, JFK, Philadelphia International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Starbucks is the global leader in airport food and beverage. They are known for high quality craft coffee beverages and their signature customer experience.

OTG and Starbucks will introduce a variety of traditional and experiential locations, while exploring new technology to better serve customers anywhere in the terminal. Locations will be thoughtfully placed and move throughout the airport depending on time of day, providing travelers a Starbucks experience at their gate upon departure or arrival.

With a shared emphasis on providing a quality customer experience, this new partnership with OTG looks to usher in a new dynamic approach to how travelers get their Starbucks in the airport environment.

"OTG is thrilled to be forging this new and exciting partnership with Starbucks. Our mission is simple: deliver our guests what they want in the most efficient, frictionless way possible," said Rick Blatstein, OTG CEO. "This collaboration will allow us to introduce a fully re-imagined Starbucks customer experience, ensuring guests access to their preferred cup anywhere in the airport."

"We know customers demand retailers innovate and work to meet their needs. Our partnership with OTG will allow us to expand our footprint and reach more customers across U.S. airports. We will also bring new innovations to the market and elevate the overall Starbucks Experience for partners and customers. This includes new store concepts and digital capabilities that meet our customers where they are in their particular travel journey." Henry Klein, Starbucks senior national account executive – Travel.

Ranked among the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company Magazine, OTG is a restaurateur that operates more than 350 restaurants and retail concepts in 10 airports across North America. Since 1996, OTG has been creating airport experiences that create a true sense of place, and help travelers enjoy their journey.

OTG is a hospitality group that is transforming the airport travel experience for millions of travelers every year. OTG combines world-class hospitality and award-winning cuisine with innovative design and state-of-the-art technology. OTG's restaurants are complemented by the company's tablet experience, which was the first of its kind in the industry. Since 1996, OTG has been redefining the guest experience in airports, transforming the way passengers interact with the terminal. The company is currently one of the leading airport food and beverage operators in North America with more than 350 restaurants and retail locations across 10 airports. For more information, visit OTGexp.com.

